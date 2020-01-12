

Kudos to our law enforcers



This only proves that our law enforcement agencies are capable of apprehending any criminal if they are directed to do so. Regrettably, this is not the usual response of our law enforcement agencies when it comes to arresting the culprits in most rape cases. What happens usually is that after being raped, the victims have to live in constant fear of further harassment-both by the rapists and their cohorts and by the law enforcers dealing with their case.



According to elite law enforcing agency, the arrestee, Majnu, a 30-year-old drug addict, had earlier raped several female beggars and mentally challenged women near the same place where the rape of the DU student took place. The fact that Majnu could get away previously, even after being labelled as a 'serial rapist', speaks volumes about the deteriorating law and order situation of the city. However, needs be clarified that widespread protests across the country in this case have prompted the law enforcers to take prompt action.











According to reports by different rights organisations, women and child rape almost doubled in 2019 compared to the previous year. A total of 1,413 women were raped in 2019, according to Ain O Salish Kendra, and at least 1,005 children were raped in the same period, according to Bangladesh Shishu Adhikar Forum. We would like to see prompt action from the law enforcers in this regard.



The recent rape of the DU student in one of the busiest thoroughfares of the capital has once again made it clear that the city has failed to ensure security for its women commuters. Therefore, ensuring security of women should be on the government's priority list. Referring to the arrest of the rapist, as the Rab has already handed him to the Detective Branch of police, which is now investigating the case, we hope that they will complete their investigation and submit the report in the shortest possible time. The Dhaka University authorities have demanded the rapist's "exemplary" punishment and the students have demanded that the case be tried under the Speedy Trial Tribunal Act. Both are fair demands, if we want to ensure the rule of law in the country.

