Sunday, 12 January, 2020, 9:31 PM
One arrested with Yaba at Ctg Airport

Published : Sunday, 12 January, 2020
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 11: A man was arrested along with 7,720 contraband Yaba pills from the Shah Amanat International Airport here on Friday night.
Members of the airport security team arrested Md Akhtar Hossain, a resident of Satkania upazila of Chattogram, when the pills in his trolley bag were detected in the scanning machine, said Md Shahidul Islam, a security official of the airport.
The arrestee was a passenger of Jeddah-bound Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight BG-135.
Md Akhtar Hossain was handed over to the Patenga police station after a case was filed against him under the Narcotics Control Act, Shahidul added.



