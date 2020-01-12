One arrested with Yaba at Ctg Airport

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 11: A man was arrested along with 7,720 contraband Yaba pills from the Shah Amanat International Airport here on Friday night.

Members of the airport security team arrested Md Akhtar Hossain, a resident of Satkania upazila of Chattogram, when the pills in his trolley bag were detected in the scanning machine, said Md Shahidul Islam, a security official of the airport.

The arrestee was a passenger of Jeddah-bound Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight BG-135.

Md Akhtar Hossain was handed over to the Patenga police station after a case was filed against him under the Narcotics Control Act, Shahidul added.