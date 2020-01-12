Video
UK irreplaceable for BD: Ex-Slovenian President TÃ¼rk

Former Slovenian President Dr Danilo Türk on Saturday said the United Kingdom is very important for Bangladesh as far as its political relations with the European Union (EU) are concerned.
"As far as co-relation between the European Union and Bangladesh is concerned, of course there's no substitute for the UK. The UK is unique. The UK is great and the UK is outside the European Union," he said.
Türk, who served as the President of Slovenia between 2007 and 2012, made the remarks while delivering the keynote speech at a symposium titled 'EU and the Contemporary Global Scenario: A Reflection for the Future' at a city hotel.
Cosmos Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Bangladeshi conglomerate Cosmos Group, arranged the symposium under its Distinguished Speaker Series.
Chairman of Cosmos Foundation Enayetullah Khan delivered the welcome speech opening the dialogue.
Dr Iftekhar Ahmed Chowdhury, Principal Research Fellow at the Institute of South Asian Studies, National University of Singapore, chaired the session.
'Bangladesh: A quiet success story' : Türk said the success of Bangladesh was a big thing that experts often describe as "quiet success".
"Bangladesh has established itself as the key player in textiles and garment industry, and an important player in the questions of social progress," he said adding, "For tomorrow, we also have to think about climate change.
'Sheikh Mujib was a household name' : Dr Türk, also a Slovenian diplomat, professor of international law, human rights expert, and political figure, was the first Slovenian Ambassador to the United Nations, from 1992 to 2000, and was the UN Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs from 2000 to 2005.
Türk said he was glad to be in Dhaka around the time of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. "I remember the developments in 1971 and '72 very well," he said. "Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was, in fact, a household name in Slovenia and in former Yugoslavia and throughout Europe."
Former ambassadors Farooq Sobhan, Shamim Ahmed, Rear Admiral (retd) ASMA Awal, Shahed Akhtar, ex-MP Ziaur Rahman Khan, BIPSS President Maj Gen (retd) ANM Muniruzzaman, Prime Minister's ex-Principal Secretary Nojibur Rahman, prominent businessman Salahuddin Kasem Khan, Dr Faizzul Islam Chowdhury, Gallery Cosmos Director Tehmina Enayet, Cosmos Group Deputy Managing Director Masud Khan and Vice President Nahar Khan, among others, took part in the interactive session.
British High Commissioner Robert Chatterton Dickson, Canadian High Commissioner Benoit Préfontaine, UNB Chairman Amanullah Khan, were present, among others.     -UNB


Campus News
JU Chhatra Union gets new body


