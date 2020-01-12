Video
Sunday, 12 January, 2020, 9:30 PM
Two killed in Ctg road accident

Published : Sunday, 12 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 11: Two young men, including a police constable, were killed as a covered van hit their motorbike in Fauzdarhat area of Sitakundu upazila on Saturday morning.
The deceased were identified as Alamgir, 24, a constable of the office of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Chittagong Range and Shahidul Islam, 28.
Police said that the accident took place around 6am when the covered van hit their motrobike, leaving the duo critically injured. The injured were taken to the hospital where doctors pronounced them dead.    -UNB


