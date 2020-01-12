Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 January, 2020, 9:30 PM
Home City News

Perform your duties with honesty, President urges VCs

Published : Sunday, 12 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78


President Abdul Hamid delivering speech at the first convocation of Jagannath University at Dhupkhola playground in the capital on Saturday. photo: pid

President Abdul Hamid delivering speech at the first convocation of Jagannath University at Dhupkhola playground in the capital on Saturday. photo: pid

President Abdul Hamid on Saturday urged the Vice-Chancellors of public universities to perform their duties with dedication and honesty and stay away from corruption and irregularities.
"Vice-Chancellors are the chief executives of universities. You've to prove your honesty, sincerity and skills while carrying out your duties. If you (VCs) allow irregularities or get involved in corruption then what'll be the condition of the universities?" he said while delivering his speech at the first convocation of Jagannath University at Dhupkhola playground in the capital.
Abdul Hamid, also the Chancellor of the university, urged the teachers to uphold the dignity of their profession without being attracted to any kind of greed.
"You could join any other lucrative job or position if you had wanted. But instead of doing that, you chose teaching as a career. Therefore, you should uphold the dignity of the profession without being attracted to any kind of greed or lure. Only then students will consider you as their ideal," he said.
"There're some teachers who use the university job as a shield. Most of the times spend busy hours in weeklong evening courses and taking classes at private universities. They're very sincere in all these activities," he said.
On the other hand, he said, the same teachers are very reluctant about taking their scheduled classes.
"These teachers are also very serious about completing syllabus. So, they take 3 to 5 hours continuous classes. Sometimes, even on the weekends, students are called to attend classes for several hours together not bother about how much they understand," he added.
Hamid also urged the vice-chancellors to look into the matter strictly in addition to their administrative works.
Mentioning that the major portion of the total cost of public universities comes from the national exchequer that goes into it from the pockets of mass people, Hamid said, "You must give the highest priority to the responsibilities of that university where you work."
Terming vice-chancellors and teachers as the main driving force in running a university, Hamid said, "Each public university has its own law. Therefore, you must be respectful to the law and abide by that." Noted Bangladeshi physicist Prof Emeritus Dr Arun Kumar Basak delivered speech as the Convocation Speaker, where a total of 18,284 graduates and post-graduates were conferred upon degrees at the ceremony.
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni and Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mijanur Rahman also spoke on the occasion.
Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad, cabinet members, advisers, national leaders, MPs, vice-chancellors of different universities, secretaries concerned to the President, and senior civil and military officials, among others, attended the convocation.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
One arrested with Yaba at Ctg Airport
52 dengue patients being treated at hospitals
UK irreplaceable for BD: Ex-Slovenian President Türk
New wooden bridge collapses in a week in Khulna
Two killed in Ctg road accident
Perform your duties with honesty, President urges VCs
Campus News
JU Chhatra Union gets new body


Latest News
Only T20s, no Tests in Pakistan: BCB
PM greets Oman’s new Sultan
Ensure level-playing field: Ishraque to EC
Husband takes poison after wife’s suicide
Chargesheet pressed against suspended DIG Mizan, ACC director Basir
Sayeed Khokon gets AL League central committee membership
Qatar emir in Iran amid regional crisis
Mashrafe wants to play with 14 stitches in hand
Iran's sole female Olympic medalist defects to Europe
Djokovic sweeps past Nadal in ATP Cup final
Most Read News
Daily Observer International Poetry Festival 2020
UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari
8 IU students selected for PM gold medal
Justice SM Murshed’s 109th birth anniv today
Oman's new ruler Haitham takes oath
Bus driver strangles worker for resisting rape attempt
Diarrhoea, pneumonia patients on rise in K’ganj
Five suspected rapists of Kamrangirchar girl arrested
'Jiner Badshah' held in Noakhali
Cooking business a tool for women empowerment
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft