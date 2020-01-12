Video
Sunday, 12 January, 2020, 9:30 PM
Mourinho expects long-term rebuild for Spurs

Published : Sunday, 12 January, 2020

LONDON, JAN 11: Jose Mourinho expects to oversee a long-term rebuild with Tottenham because his big-spending days are over.
Mourinho took charge at Tottenham in November aware he won't have the spending power he had during his spells with Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United.
Tottenham have been cautious in the transfer market since the development of their expensively rebuilt stadium.
That has left Mourinho to inherit a squad lacking depth and even though Harry Kane and Moussa Sissoko have been ruled out until April, the Tottenham manager says they are not going to be "kings of the transfer market".
On the difference between his relatively frugal Tottenham situation compared to the riches he enjoyed at Roman Abramovich's Chelsea, Mourinho said: "Come on! But that was quite simple in the sense of, 'Which one is a central defender that I want? That one, thank you very much'.




"But again we are a different club, we have to do it in a different way. "Balanced transfer windows, you need more time and this is the profile so for me it's about time and time to work, so more transfer windows because we are not going ever to be the transfer window king."    -AFP


