Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 January, 2020, 9:30 PM
Home Sports

Lewis hits undefeated 99 as Windies ease to victory

Published : Sunday, 12 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

BRIDGETOWN, JAN 11: Opening batsman Evin Lewis fell agonisingly short of a century as his undefeated 99 helped West Indies to cruise to a five-wicket win over Ireland in the first one-day international at Kensington Oval on Tuesday.
The 28-year-old left-hander made his runs off 99 balls with 13 boundaries and two sixes.
After dismissing Ireland for just 180, the West Indies reached their target with 100 balls to spare.
For Lewis, it was his eighth ODI half-century but he made a gallant attempt to go to what would have been a third century.
With the scores level, he launched Barry McCarthy over extra cover but his hopes of a six to end the game in style fell just inches short.
Off-spinner Simi Singh was the only Ireland bowler to complete his 10 overs, finishing with 2-44.
Earlier, West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph picked up four wickets as Ireland stumbled to 180 all out in the 47th over.
"For me, it's a really good start to the year," said man-of-the-match Joseph.
"It's about putting in the hard work in training and doing the yards.
"I kind of had an idea of how I wanted to bowl today, and I just kept it simple and bowled to my plans."
Wicketkeeper Lorcan Tucker was Ireland's top scorer with 31 as the tourists collapsed following a solid start at Kensington Oval.
Joseph dismissed opening pair Paul Stirling (15) and debutant Gareth Delaney (19) as well as the dangerous Kevin O'Brien for just four as Ireland slumped from 51-1 to 88-6.
A seventh-wicket stand between Tucker and Mark Adair worth 54 runs restored a glimmer of hope for a side playing their first ODI since July.
Adair hit two fours and a six in a brisk 29 off 34 balls before he was stumped off the bowling of Hayden Walsh, with Tucker soon departing as Joseph struck again.
The three-match ODI series continues at the same venue on Thursday and concludes in Grenada on January 12.
That will be followed by three Twenty20 internationals in Grenada (January 15) and St Kitts (January 18 and 19).     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Djokovic leads Serbia into ATP Cup final
Williams races into Auckland final against Pegula
Rodgers doesn't expect England return for Vardy
Mourinho expects long-term rebuild for Spurs
Lewis hits undefeated 99 as Windies ease to victory
Kohli praises 'clinical' India for T20 series win over Sri Lanka
Real Madrid face Atletico in Spanish Super Cup final
Gibson waiting for BCB's response to be Tigers' bowling coach


Latest News
Only T20s, no Tests in Pakistan: BCB
PM greets Oman’s new Sultan
Ensure level-playing field: Ishraque to EC
Husband takes poison after wife’s suicide
Chargesheet pressed against suspended DIG Mizan, ACC director Basir
Sayeed Khokon gets AL League central committee membership
Qatar emir in Iran amid regional crisis
Mashrafe wants to play with 14 stitches in hand
Iran's sole female Olympic medalist defects to Europe
Djokovic sweeps past Nadal in ATP Cup final
Most Read News
Daily Observer International Poetry Festival 2020
UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari
8 IU students selected for PM gold medal
Justice SM Murshed’s 109th birth anniv today
Oman's new ruler Haitham takes oath
Bus driver strangles worker for resisting rape attempt
Diarrhoea, pneumonia patients on rise in K’ganj
Five suspected rapists of Kamrangirchar girl arrested
'Jiner Badshah' held in Noakhali
Cooking business a tool for women empowerment
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft