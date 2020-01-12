

Gibson waiting for BCB's response to be Tigers' bowling coach

Gibson who supervised Cumilla as a head coach in the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL) failed to guide his side to the play-off and ended the campaign in disappointing fashion, losing their last game to Khulna Tigers by 92 runs.

But as he discussed with BCB about taking up role of the bowling coach, which has been vacant since the departure of Charl Langevedlt, Gibson is now waiting to get the latest development which came from the board of directors meeting of the BCB on Sunday.

"I have not heard anything since the last time we spoke [with BCB officials]," Gibson said here on Friday after his side's match against Khulna.

"There is supposed to be a big meeting here tomorrow and I think I will hear something after that. At the moment there is no plan and I am waiting to hear from BCB whether they want me to join them or not," he added.

Gibson reiterated his interest to be the bowling coach Bangladesh, despite supervising several International teams as head coach.

"I have made myself available if that's what they want. I am waiting out to see what transpires from the meeting tomorrow," he added.

Earlier, Gibson stated that he was in discussions with the BCB for the role of the national team's pace bowling coach.

Sylhet Thunder's bowling coach Nantie Hayward also applied for the post. Bangladesh will be looking to hire a fast bowling coach at the earliest possible time considering they have lot of assignments in 2020 that includes 10 Test matches.

However, Ottis Gibson said that they were disappointed for failing to meet their expectation in the BBPL.

Cumilla who could have stayed alive in case of a victory is now eliminated from the race completely and finished as fifth team with 10 points from 12 games following the defeat to Khulna.

"From our point of view it was very disappointing to finish the way we did. We came here with some expectation and that there were some mathematical chances we get through. We want to put up a better show but it did not happen," he pointed out.

"The way we played in the whole tournament we have done a lot of good things but not long enough in some of the previous games and in this game as well and so it is very disappointing the way we finish," he revealed. -BSS

















