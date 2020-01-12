Video
Sunday, 12 January, 2020, 9:30 PM
Home Sports

Shane Warne's Baggy Green auctioned Test cap will be treasured at the Bradman Museum

Published : Sunday, 12 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
BIPIN DANI 

Shane Warne's Baggy Green Test cap, which raised Australian $1 million in auction for Australian bush-fire charities will ultimately remain with Bradman Museum.
"The Bradman Museum is thrilled to be chosen for the honour of displaying the cap and believes it is fitting that the baggy greens of these two iconic Australian players (Warne and Bradman) remain at the Museum", Rina Hore, the Executive Director, Bradman Foundation, speaking said from Australia. said.
"The Bradman Museum is located in the Southern Highlands NSW where brave rural fire-fighters continue to save lives and property in the outer villages around Bowral where the Bradman Museum is located".
"We cannot adequately express our gratitude for their courageous efforts in ensuring that our entire community, our sporting facilities and the Museum remain safe", she further added.
"To contribute to the bush-fire recovery, Australia's all-time leading Test wicket-taker, Shane Warne generously donated his Baggy Green cap for auction. The cap was bought for over $1million by the CBA and, following a 3-month tour around Australia it will come to the Bradman Museum for permanent display".




"This latest generosity from the CBA is a further demonstration of its outstanding and, continuing support for cricket", she added.


