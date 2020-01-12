Video
Sunday, 12 January, 2020, 9:30 PM
School cricket to mark Bangabandhu's birth centenary to begin from Jan 20

Published : Sunday, 12 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

The Prime Bank Bangabandhu National School Cricket, unarguably the biggest cricket tournament of the country, is all set to begin from January 20 across the country.
The announcement came after the logo of the tournament was unveiled in a glittering ceremony at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today.
The traditional cricket competition, amongst the schools of the whole country, organized by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and sponsored by Prime Bank this year is dedicated to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in a bid to mark his birth centenary.
After redesigning the tournament, the competition turned out to be the breeding ground of the cricketers and kept providing players to the pipeline, which is why the importance of the tournament has been enhanced more.
"With the lost tradition of the school cricket reviving, it keeps producing players in the pipeline. Four of the U19 national team players also had the experience of playing in the Prime Bank School Cricket competition.    -BSS


