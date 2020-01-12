Video
Sunday, 12 January, 2020
Bangabandhu BPL 2019

Rajshahi confirms 1st qualifier throwing Chattogram to eliminator

Published : Sunday, 12 January, 2020
Sports Reporter

Players of Rajshahi Royals celebrating a wicket of Chattogram Challengers during their Bangabandhu BPL 2019 match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka on Saturday. photo: BCB

Rajshahi Royals reached the 1st qualifier of the Bangabandhu BPL 2019 smashing Chattogram Challengers by eight wickets in the ultimate group clash of both the sides at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka on Saturday.
Rajshahi preferred to chase winning the toss and kept Chattogram below 160 using all of the available bowling variations at their hands. Andre Russell used eight bowlers on Saturday.
Big man of Challengers Chris Gayle failed to impress, who had gone for 23 runs playing 21 balls. His opening mate Junaid Siddiqui also departed for 23 runs. Man on song, Imrul Kayes was also below his caliber. He went out for 19 runs. Captain Mahmudullah Riyad and wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan Shohan fought back to poise a decent total of 155 for five. Shohan had departed for 30 while Mahmudullah remained unbeaten with two short of a half century.
Shoeb Malik, Abu Jayed Rahi, Afif Hossain, Taijul Islam and Mohammad Irfan took one wicket apiece.
Chasing 155, Rajshahi got sound start from their opening pair Afif Hossain Dhruvo and Liton Das, They stood 88-run's opening stand. Afif amassed 32 runs while Liton Das scored 75. Two overseas players in RRs tent Shoeb Malik and Andre Russell wrapped up the game. Malik was unbeaten with 43 runs and Russell was not out with two runs as RRs were at 156 for two with 14 balls to spare.
Chattogram rested Mehedi Hasan Rana and they possibly felt the necessity of speedster against Rajshahi. Nasum Ahmed and Ziaur Rahman shared the wickets between themselves.
Chattogram therefore, downed at three at the points table. Rajshahi on the other hand, ended the group matches staying 'top two'.




Liton Das adjudged the Man of the Match.




