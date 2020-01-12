Video
Sunday, 12 January, 2020
National Athletics rolls in Ctg on Thursday

Published : Sunday, 12 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

The 43rd edition of National Athletics Championship will be held from 16 to 18 January in Chattogram. Bangladesh Athletics Federation (BAF) expected that the three-day championship would help bring out the athletic talents of the port city.
To commemorate the Mujib Year, the 100th birth anniversary of Bangabandhu, the three-day athletic championship is dedicated to the Father of the Nation.
Chattogram is hosting the championship for the fifth time. the port city hosted the event for the last time in 2005.
Most of the events with supports of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) will be held at the MA Aziz Stadium.
Some 500 male and female athletes from districts, universities, education boards, BKSPs, BJMC and services teams will participate in 36 events of the championship.
The federation disclosed that the championship would be held on the grassy ground and the times would be kept in hand timer in Chattogram and that was why they have decided not to consider the records to be sent to the international athletics governing body World Athletics.




In this regard, a press meet held at the conference room of Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday. Federation Vice-President Faruqul Islam, General Secretary Advocate Abdur Rakib Montu, CCC representative also Additional General Secretary of Chattogram District Sports Association (CDSA) Syed Shahab Uddin Shamim attended the media men there and answered questions.




