

Number of national, int'l sports meets to be arranged to celebrate

The countdown of "Mujib Barsho" kicked off at a gala ceremony on Friday at the Old Airport in Tejgaon in the capital.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated

the countdown for yearlong celebration of the "Mujib Barsho" on Friday afternoon coinciding with Bangabandhu's 1972 return home from Pakistan captivity.

The countdown has also begun simultaneously in every district, upazila and all public gathering places across the country as well as well as Bangladesh's 77 missions abroad.

In line with the government's programmes, different sports federations of the country are set to arrange a number of national and international tournaments to celebrate "Mujib Barsho"

In cricket, the ongoing special edition of Bangladesh Premier League is being held in the name of Bangabandhu. Prime Minister Sheikh Sheikh Hasina opened the tournament on December 8 last.

The district and divisional youth T20 cricket tournament (U-23) in national phase, two international T20 cricket matches and national cricket carnival (U-12 boys' and girls') were also included in cricket to celebrate the 'Mujib Barsho'.

In football, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Gold Cup, Bangabandhu National Football Championship, Bangabandhu SAFF Championship, Bangabandhu SAFF U-15 Championship are the major events the Bangladesh Football Federation will arrange on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation.

The Bangladesh Olympic Association will host the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Games in April.

Apart from Bangabandhu Divisional Hockey Tournament, Bangladesh Hockey Federation will organize Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman International Hockey tournament with the participation of 12 countries.

Bangladesh Athletics Federation will arrange Bagabandhu SAFF Athletics Championship, Bangabandhu District Mini Marathon, and Bangabandhu Divisional Mini Marathon.

Bangladehs Kabaddi Federation will organise Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman World Kabaddi Tournament and National School Kabaddi.

Bangladesh Volleyball Federation will arrange Bangabandhu National Volleyball competition final round, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman International Volleyball competition and National School Volleyball Competition (boys' and girls').

Bangladesh Roller Skating Federation will host Bangabandhu Roll Ball and Roll skipping competition and jubilation rally in district and national phase, Bangabandhu International Roll Ball Gold Cup and rally with the participation of players and officials of India, Sri Lanka and Nepal.

Bangladesh Badminton Federation will arrange Bangabandhu Open International Badminton Tournament as well as badminton competition in all sixty four districts across the country, badminton competition in national and divisional phases.

Bangladesh Handball Federation will organise Bangabandhu International Handball competition and Bangabandhu National Handball Competition (men and women).

Bangladesh Shooting Federation will arrange Bangabandhu International Air Gun Championship.

Bangladesh Swimming Federation will organise Bangabandhu International Age Group Swimming Federation and national, district and upazila swimming competition.

Bangladesh Archery Federation will arrange Bangabandhu International Archery Championship with the participation of 40 countries.

Bangladesh Basketball Federation will organise Bangabandhu Basketball Competition (boys and girls) Bangabandhu International Three on Three (Beach) Basketball Championship and Bangabandhu Women's Basketball competition.

Bangladesh Chess Federation will arrange 1st Bangabandhu International Grand Masters Chess Competition (Dhaka) and 2nd Bangabandhu International Grand Masters Chess competition (Chattogram) as well as Bangabandhu Youth Chess Championship U-8,10,12, 14, 16 and 18.

Bangladesh Table Tennis Federation will arrange Bangabandhu International (ranking tournament) while the Bangladesh Tennis Federation will host Bangabandhu Sports Carnival, Bangabandhu Gold Cup National Tennis Competition and Bangabandhu International Tennis Competition.

Bangladesh Gymnastic Federation will host Bangabandhu International Gymnastic competition while Bangladesh Cycling Federation will host Bangabandhu 8th Stage wise Cycling 2020 (Gopalganj to Teknaf and Teknaf to Tetulia).

Bangladesh Rowing Federation will arrange Bangabandhu Independence Day Boat race Competition, Boat Race Competition (Gazipur, Jamalpur, Kurigram and Magura), and Bangabandhu National and International Boat Race Competition.

Bangladesh Kite Federation will organise Bangabandhu Grand Kite Festival 2020.

Bangladesh Amateur Boxing Federation will arrange seven-nation Bangabandhu International SAFF Junior Boxing Tournament and Bangabandhu National Club Gold Cup Senior Men's and Women's Boxing Competition.

Bangladesh Taekwondo Federation will organize Bangabandhu International Taekwondo Competition and Bangabandhu Taekwondo Competition in ten districts.

Bangladesh Kho Kho Federation will arrange Bangabandhu International Kho Kho Tournament and Bangabandhu Kho Kho Festival 2020.

Bangladesh Karate Federation will host Bangabandhu International Karate Competition and the 26th Bangabandhu Seenior National Karate Competition.

Bangladesh Judo Federation will arrange Bangabandhu International Judo competition, while Bangladesh Wushu Federation will arrange Bangabandhu Cup National Wushu (men's and women's) and Bangabandhu Wushu Championship.

Bangladesh Weightlifting Federation will organise Bangabandhu South Asian Weightlifting Championship.

Bangladesh Bodybuilding Federation will arrange Bangabandhu International Men's Bodybuilding, Physic and Fitness Championship and Bangabandhu Junior and Senior Men's Bodybuilding Men's Physic and Women's Championship.

Bangladesh Wrestling Federation will arrange Bangabandhu South Asian Jurkhan Championship (men and women), Wrestling competition, Bangabandhu International Championship and Bangabandhu South Asian Wrestling Championship.

Bangladesh Rugby Federation will arrange Invitational Trination National Rugby Competition, while Bangladesh Squash and Racket Federation will host International Squash Tournament Bangabandhu National Squash Tournament.

Bangladesh Martial Art Confederating will organise Bangabandhu International Martial Art Competition, Bangladesh Women's Sports Association will arrange Bangabandhu U-15 Cricket tournament.

Bangladesh Paralympics Committee will arrange Bangabandhu International Physically Challenged Cricket Tournament and Bangabandhu Para Badminton Championship.









Besides, different sports associations including Bangladesh Jiu-Jitsu Association, Bangladesh Kick Boxing Association, Bangladesh Mountaineering Associations, Bangladesh Mas-Wrestling Association, Bangladesh Yoga Association, Bangladesh Country Games Association, Bangladesh Kite Association and Bangladesh Sepak Takraw Association will organise national and international events to celebrate 'Mujib Barsho'. -BSS





Different sports federations of the country are set to arrange a number of national and international tournaments to celebrate "Mujib Barsho" marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.The countdown of "Mujib Barsho" kicked off at a gala ceremony on Friday at the Old Airport in Tejgaon in the capital.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inauguratedthe countdown for yearlong celebration of the "Mujib Barsho" on Friday afternoon coinciding with Bangabandhu's 1972 return home from Pakistan captivity.The countdown has also begun simultaneously in every district, upazila and all public gathering places across the country as well as well as Bangladesh's 77 missions abroad.In line with the government's programmes, different sports federations of the country are set to arrange a number of national and international tournaments to celebrate "Mujib Barsho"In cricket, the ongoing special edition of Bangladesh Premier League is being held in the name of Bangabandhu. Prime Minister Sheikh Sheikh Hasina opened the tournament on December 8 last.The district and divisional youth T20 cricket tournament (U-23) in national phase, two international T20 cricket matches and national cricket carnival (U-12 boys' and girls') were also included in cricket to celebrate the 'Mujib Barsho'.In football, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Gold Cup, Bangabandhu National Football Championship, Bangabandhu SAFF Championship, Bangabandhu SAFF U-15 Championship are the major events the Bangladesh Football Federation will arrange on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation.The Bangladesh Olympic Association will host the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Games in April.Apart from Bangabandhu Divisional Hockey Tournament, Bangladesh Hockey Federation will organize Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman International Hockey tournament with the participation of 12 countries.Bangladesh Athletics Federation will arrange Bagabandhu SAFF Athletics Championship, Bangabandhu District Mini Marathon, and Bangabandhu Divisional Mini Marathon.Bangladehs Kabaddi Federation will organise Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman World Kabaddi Tournament and National School Kabaddi.Bangladesh Volleyball Federation will arrange Bangabandhu National Volleyball competition final round, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman International Volleyball competition and National School Volleyball Competition (boys' and girls').Bangladesh Roller Skating Federation will host Bangabandhu Roll Ball and Roll skipping competition and jubilation rally in district and national phase, Bangabandhu International Roll Ball Gold Cup and rally with the participation of players and officials of India, Sri Lanka and Nepal.Bangladesh Badminton Federation will arrange Bangabandhu Open International Badminton Tournament as well as badminton competition in all sixty four districts across the country, badminton competition in national and divisional phases.Bangladesh Handball Federation will organise Bangabandhu International Handball competition and Bangabandhu National Handball Competition (men and women).Bangladesh Shooting Federation will arrange Bangabandhu International Air Gun Championship.Bangladesh Swimming Federation will organise Bangabandhu International Age Group Swimming Federation and national, district and upazila swimming competition.Bangladesh Archery Federation will arrange Bangabandhu International Archery Championship with the participation of 40 countries.Bangladesh Basketball Federation will organise Bangabandhu Basketball Competition (boys and girls) Bangabandhu International Three on Three (Beach) Basketball Championship and Bangabandhu Women's Basketball competition.Bangladesh Chess Federation will arrange 1st Bangabandhu International Grand Masters Chess Competition (Dhaka) and 2nd Bangabandhu International Grand Masters Chess competition (Chattogram) as well as Bangabandhu Youth Chess Championship U-8,10,12, 14, 16 and 18.Bangladesh Table Tennis Federation will arrange Bangabandhu International (ranking tournament) while the Bangladesh Tennis Federation will host Bangabandhu Sports Carnival, Bangabandhu Gold Cup National Tennis Competition and Bangabandhu International Tennis Competition.Bangladesh Gymnastic Federation will host Bangabandhu International Gymnastic competition while Bangladesh Cycling Federation will host Bangabandhu 8th Stage wise Cycling 2020 (Gopalganj to Teknaf and Teknaf to Tetulia).Bangladesh Rowing Federation will arrange Bangabandhu Independence Day Boat race Competition, Boat Race Competition (Gazipur, Jamalpur, Kurigram and Magura), and Bangabandhu National and International Boat Race Competition.Bangladesh Kite Federation will organise Bangabandhu Grand Kite Festival 2020.Bangladesh Amateur Boxing Federation will arrange seven-nation Bangabandhu International SAFF Junior Boxing Tournament and Bangabandhu National Club Gold Cup Senior Men's and Women's Boxing Competition.Bangladesh Taekwondo Federation will organize Bangabandhu International Taekwondo Competition and Bangabandhu Taekwondo Competition in ten districts.Bangladesh Kho Kho Federation will arrange Bangabandhu International Kho Kho Tournament and Bangabandhu Kho Kho Festival 2020.Bangladesh Karate Federation will host Bangabandhu International Karate Competition and the 26th Bangabandhu Seenior National Karate Competition.Bangladesh Judo Federation will arrange Bangabandhu International Judo competition, while Bangladesh Wushu Federation will arrange Bangabandhu Cup National Wushu (men's and women's) and Bangabandhu Wushu Championship.Bangladesh Weightlifting Federation will organise Bangabandhu South Asian Weightlifting Championship.Bangladesh Bodybuilding Federation will arrange Bangabandhu International Men's Bodybuilding, Physic and Fitness Championship and Bangabandhu Junior and Senior Men's Bodybuilding Men's Physic and Women's Championship.Bangladesh Wrestling Federation will arrange Bangabandhu South Asian Jurkhan Championship (men and women), Wrestling competition, Bangabandhu International Championship and Bangabandhu South Asian Wrestling Championship.Bangladesh Rugby Federation will arrange Invitational Trination National Rugby Competition, while Bangladesh Squash and Racket Federation will host International Squash Tournament Bangabandhu National Squash Tournament.Bangladesh Martial Art Confederating will organise Bangabandhu International Martial Art Competition, Bangladesh Women's Sports Association will arrange Bangabandhu U-15 Cricket tournament.Bangladesh Paralympics Committee will arrange Bangabandhu International Physically Challenged Cricket Tournament and Bangabandhu Para Badminton Championship.Besides, different sports associations including Bangladesh Jiu-Jitsu Association, Bangladesh Kick Boxing Association, Bangladesh Mountaineering Associations, Bangladesh Mas-Wrestling Association, Bangladesh Yoga Association, Bangladesh Country Games Association, Bangladesh Kite Association and Bangladesh Sepak Takraw Association will organise national and international events to celebrate 'Mujib Barsho'. -BSS