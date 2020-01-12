

Farhan Akhtar plans to marry Shibani Dandekar in 2020

A Mumbai Mirror report claimed that Farhan and Shibani plan to get married this year. "The plan is to get married towards the year-end, after the release of Farhan's next, Toofan. But they might spring a surprise by tying the knot earlier than that. The final date is yet to be decided but Farhan and Shibani have begun preparations for the big day," it quoted a source as saying.

In March 2019, Farhan wrote a romantic post for Shibani, confirming dating her. "I don't know if you find love or love finds you. Either way, it's a gift from the universe." Shibani and Farhan also shared a picture where they can be seen wearing rings on their fingers and holding hands and soon Twitter was congratulating them on their "engagement".

While they have not talked much about each other, both Farhan and Shibani often share loved-up pictures together. Shibani had told Hindustan Times in an interview, "I don't feel anything about that (rumours of dating and marriage) at all. We are putting out what we put out. People are going to take it however they want to. Anything they have gathered is from social media handles anyway, so it's not something 'uncovered' kind of. I just post what I want to, it's as simple there's no strategy or trying to send out a message in any way..."

"I expect people to understand from the pictures. I think a picture speaks a thousand words. When I post something, it's there for the people to see. I don't think you need to write a caption or say something; it's there in the picture(s). Whatever is there is what you want to take and make from it… I don't think we are going out about to hide anything or announce anything. It is what it is," she added.

Later, in May, Farhan spoke to Bhumi Pednekar, in an episode of TapeCast, about rumours of engagement and wedding. Shibani asked Farhan about the engagement: "Hey Farhan, are we getting married in April or May? Can you please let me know because I am very confused." He replied, "I think she (Shibani) is having a lot of fun with a lot of news that is going around currently, about us looking for wedding planners."

Farhan had been married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani for 16 years and has two daughters with her. They divorced in 2016.









-Hindustan Times





