

Dhaka Mountain Film Festival 2020 held in city









A day-long film festival titled 'Dhaka Mountain Film Festival 2020' was held on January 10 at Ruhul Quddus Auditorium, Nilkhet, in the city. The organiser of the fest was Audree, a platform for mountains and hills enthusiasts of the country.The festival featured a total of 8 films, including full length feature films, short films and documentaries, from different countries. The subject matters of the films were related to mountaineering, trekking, rock climbing, cycling and mountain rescue operations. The list of films screened at the festival includes '121', 'Hors Piste', 'The High Road', 'The Nose Speed Record', 'United States of Joe's', 'Return to Earth', 'This Mountain Life' and 'Safe Haven'. The whole fest was dissected into two sessions---morning and evening sessions. The festival, in association with The Base Camp Bangladesh, was supported by Data Soft Systems Bangladesh Limited and spectrum-bd.com. Media partners for the festival were The Daily Star, somoynews TV and Radio Foorti.