

‘Gondi’ awaits censorship clearance

'Gondi', an upcoming film by director Fakhrul Arefin Khan, was submitted to Bangladesh Film Censor Board on January 9 for censorship clearance. The director said that the shooting of 'Gondi' has been finished recently and the whole team is hoping to release the film in the first week of February.The genre of 'Gondi' is romantic-comedy. The story of the movie will proceed with the story of a man and a woman aged 55 and 65 years respectively. How their friendship goes through in their retirement period and how the family and the people around them comprehend the relation between them, will be depicted in the movie.Sabyasachi Chakrabarty, who is considered as one of the most seasoned actors of Pacchim Bangla and is best known for portraying iconic Bengali detective characters---Feluda and Kakababu, along with the elegant Bangladeshi actress Suborna Mustafa has acted in the lead role of 'Gondi'. Other starrers of the movie are Shubashish Bhowmick, Maznun Mizan, Aparna Ghosh, Aman Reza, Payel Mukherjee and more. The movie was shot in different locations of Dhaka, Cox's Bazar and London. Noted Indian music director and film composer Debojyoti Mishra directed the background music of the movie.