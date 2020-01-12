

Lanka Bangla Finance Ltd (LBFL) Head of Retail Business Khurshed Alam





Lanka Bangla Finance Ltd (LBFL) Head of Retail Business Khurshed Alam and Bengal Vacation Club Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Brig. Gen. (Retd) A.H.M Mokbul Hossain flanked by their colleagues, signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of their respective organisations at a ceremony held in the city recently. Under this MoU, LBFL Card member will enjoy EMI facility up to 12 months at zero interest under ezypay scheme on its membership payment from Bengal Vacation Club Ltd.