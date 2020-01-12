Video
Sunday, 12 January, 2020, 9:29 PM
Dollar slides vs yen, Swiss franc amid Iran sanctions

Published : Sunday, 12 January, 2020

NEW YORK, Jan 11: The U.S. dollar edged lower from four-week highs against the safe-haven Japanese yen and slipped versus the Swiss franc on Friday as possible renewed U.S.-Iran tensions weighed on market sentiment.
The greenback was also pressured by weaker-than-expected U.S. payrolls data for December, which followed a batch of strong economic figures. The report, however, was unlikely to sway the Federal Reserve from its neutral stance on interest rates.
The dollar index still posted its best weekly performance in two months.
Over the last few sessions, the currency market has been badgered by geopolitical tension. The yen and Swiss franc had fallen from highs hit last week after the United States and Iran, in recent comments, moved away from an all-out conflict.
Concerns grew, however, after the United States imposed more sanctions on Iran on Friday in response to its retaliatory missile attack on U.S. forces in Iraq and vowed to tighten the screws further on the Iranian economy if Tehran continued to engage in what it described as terrorist acts.    -Reuters


