Sunday, 12 January, 2020, 9:28 PM
Canada unemployment falls to 5.6pc in December

Published : Sunday, 12 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM

OTTAWA, Jan 11: Canada's economy rebounded in December as the national unemployment rate fell to 5.6 percent of the workforce, down 0.3 points from November, the country's statistics institute said Friday.
After losing 71,000 jobs in November, the economy created a better-than-expected 35,000 jobs in December.
The data exceeded analyst predictions of 32,000 new jobs and an unemployment rate decrease of 0.1 percentage points to 5.8 percent.
The rise in employment is mainly due to an increase in the private sector, where the number of employees rose by 57,000, "offsetting a decline of similar size in November" (50,000 workers), Statistics Canada said in a statement.
"Employment increased in accommodation and food services and in construction, while it was little changed in the other industries," it said.
The increase in employment was mainly led by Ontario and Quebec, due to more people working in construction, public administration and the service sector.    -AFP


