Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 January, 2020, 9:28 PM
Home Business

Asian shares rise after US stocks set records as fears fade

Published : Sunday, 12 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

TOKYO, Jan 11: Asian shares rose Friday as worries receded the United States and Iran might be stepping closer to the edge of war, and U.S. indexes hit records.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 edged up 0.2% in morning trading to 23,776.09. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.7% to 6,923.50. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.4% to 2,194.77. Hong Kong's Hang Seng is up 0.1% at 28,597.57, while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.3% to 3,086.59.
On Wall Street, money flowed into riskier investments, such as technology stocks, and trickled out of traditional hiding spots for investors when they're nervous, such as gold. A measure of fear in the stock market had its largest drop in a week.
Stocks have been rallying after investors took comments from President Donald Trump and Iranian officials to mean no military escalation is imminent in their tense conflict. Markets had tumbled on the threat of war after the United States killed a top Iranian general in a drone strike.
The S&P 500 rose 21.65 points, or 0.7%, to 3,274.70 and surpassed its record set last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 211.81 points, or 0.7%, to 28,956.90, and the Nasdaq composite rose 74.18, or 0.8%, to 9,203.43. Both also hit records.
Diminishing worries about a U.S.-Iran war put more of the market's focus on the economy, corporate profits and other inputs that directly affect stock prices.
"The market is in pretty solid shape," said Matt Hanna, portfolio manager at Summit Global Investments. "We could see some volatility in the beginning of 2020" following a well-worn path of choppy first halves for stocks during presidential election years, "but we don't see any sort of recession on the horizon."
Across markets, worries about a recession have faded since last year as central banks cut interest rates and pumped stimulus into the global economy. The United States and China also moved toward an interim deal in their trade war. China confirmed on Thursday that its chief envoy in tariff talks with Washington will visit next week to sign their "Phase 1" trade deal.
"Risk appetite continues to improve as investors judged the U.S.-Iran tensions to not be as concerning as thought while focusing on the upcoming leads including U.S.-China trade and a potential payrolls surprise into the end of week," said Jingyi Pan, market strategist at IG in Singapore.
The spotlight will move next to Friday's labor report, and economists expect it to show employers added 160,000 jobs last month. They also forecast the unemployment rate to hold at its low level of 3.5%. The numbers are key because a strong job market has been propping up the economy and allowing U.S. households to continue to spend, even as manufacturing weakens due to tariffs and trade wars.    -AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
France rejects 11-month deadline UK sets on EU trade talks
Facebook's stock hits record high, after extended slump
Lanka Bangla Finance Ltd (LBFL) Head of Retail Business Khurshed Alam
Dollar slides vs yen, Swiss franc amid Iran sanctions
India's oil demand growth set to overtake China by mid-2020s: IEA
Canada unemployment falls to 5.6pc in December
Asian shares rise after US stocks set records as fears fade
Oil slips towards $65 as ME tension eases for now


Latest News
Only T20s, no Tests in Pakistan: BCB
PM greets Oman’s new Sultan
Ensure level-playing field: Ishraque to EC
Husband takes poison after wife’s suicide
Chargesheet pressed against suspended DIG Mizan, ACC director Basir
Sayeed Khokon gets AL League central committee membership
Qatar emir in Iran amid regional crisis
Mashrafe wants to play with 14 stitches in hand
Iran's sole female Olympic medalist defects to Europe
Djokovic sweeps past Nadal in ATP Cup final
Most Read News
Daily Observer International Poetry Festival 2020
UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari
8 IU students selected for PM gold medal
Justice SM Murshed’s 109th birth anniv today
Oman's new ruler Haitham takes oath
Bus driver strangles worker for resisting rape attempt
Diarrhoea, pneumonia patients on rise in K’ganj
Five suspected rapists of Kamrangirchar girl arrested
'Jiner Badshah' held in Noakhali
Cooking business a tool for women empowerment
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft