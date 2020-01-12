

Premier Bank Ltd Chairman Dr. H.B.M. Iqbal accompanied with Vice Chairman Moin Iqbal, Directors respectively Abdus Salam Murshedy MP, Mohammad Imran Iqbal, Jamal G Ahmed, Independent Director Chowdhury Jafarullah Sharafat, Advisor of the bank Muhammed Ali, Managing Director and CEO M. Reazul Karim, attends the bank's Annual Business Conference-2020 with the theme "20 Years of Prosperity" at Renaissance Hotel Gulshan Dhaka on Saturday. photo: Bank