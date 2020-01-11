People must take risk for protecting democracy: Dr Kamal



Ganaforum President Dr Kamal Hossain speaking at a discussion arranged by Ganafourm at the National Press Club on Friday, marking the Homecoming Day of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. photo: observer

Speaking at a discussion, he also said creating obstacles to holding a fair and credible election is tantamount to disgracing the martyrs of the Liberation War.

"Bangabandhu had sought democracy, but there's now no democracy in our country as we accepted autocracy instead of independence. Sometimes, risk needs to be taken for protecting democracy, and we've to take that risk this time," Dr Kamal said.

Gonoforum arranged the programme at the Jatiya Press Club, marking Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Homecoming Day.

Dr Kamal, also the president of Gonoforum, said he was very fortunate that he got the chance to work as an activist of a great leader like Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"As long as Bangladesh remains, the people of the country will remember him and respect him. He had liberated the country and made people its owners. It's written in the constitution signed by him that people are country's owners. We achieved the independence as we got an outstanding leader like Bangabandhu," he observed.

Mentioning that Bangabandhu never compromised with unjust and unfairness, the Oikyafront chief said, "We must put up a resistance against unfairness. There's no scope for autocracy in Bangladesh as only solid democracy to remain here."

Dr Kamal said father of the nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had given the guidelines through the Constitution so that people can enjoy their basic rights.

He said the constitution signed by Bangabandhu should be shown to the students of every school and college. "Depriving people of democracy and their basic rights and voting rights, means defying the instructions of Bangabandhu and disgracing him."









The Gonoforum president urged all not to defy Bangabandhu. "Not only the people of Bangladesh, but also the people of many countries in the world used to love and respect him."

Recalling Bangabandhu's homecoming event, he said Bangabandhu was honoured as the head of the state at the London Airport on his way back home from Pakistan's prison along with him. "British police gave Bangabandhu salute and said we prayed for you."

He said many programmes are being held to pay homage to Bangabandhu on the occasion of his homecoming day. "The way to show respect to Bangabandhu is to completely obey his instructions."

