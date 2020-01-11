Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 January, 2020, 11:50 AM
latest UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari      
Home Front Page

WB projects 7.2pc GDP growth for Bangladesh in 2019-20 FY

Published : Saturday, 11 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

The World Bank has projected 7.2 percent GDP growth for Bangladesh in the 2019-20 current fiscal year while 7.3 percent in the following fiscal year.
Bangladesh, the third-largest economy in the region, fared better than India and Pakistan, with the growth officially estimated at 8.1 percent in FY2018-19, said the World Bank in its Global Economic Prospects published on Thursday.
On July 31 last year, Bangladesh Bank in its one-year monetary policy statement (MPS) for FY2019-20 hoped to achieve the 8.2 percent GDP growth keeping the inflation rate within 5.50 percent.
On September 25, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) projected 8 percent GDP growth in Bangladesh.
The growth in Bangladesh is projected to remain above 7 percent through the forecast horizon.
A solid macroeconomic framework, political stability, implementation of planned public infrastructure projects, and ongoing reforms to improve the business environment underlie this projection, said the report.
In South Asian region, the growth is expected to rise to 5.5 pc in 2020, assuming a modest rebound in domestic demand and as economic activity benefits from improved business confidence and support from infrastructure investments
in Bangladesh.
According to the WB report, Bangladesh's exports showed signs of softening in recent months, after a substantial increase in exports to major trade partners in the last fiscal year.
While regional exports softened in aggregate, Bangladesh's export growth accelerated, partly reflecting trade diversion amid trade tensions between major economies.
Monetary policy was broadly accommodative amid weak activity and subdued inflation. Current account deficits narrowed with weakening imports, the WB report said.
Besides the GDP growth, there are some risks in Bangladesh, showed the WB report.




It said lack of progress in reforms to improve tax collection could result in more acute revenue shortfalls in Bangladeshand put further pressure on elevated fiscal deficits.
The WB report also showed that Bangladesh's apparel sector benefited substantially from tailored policies during the 1990s and 2000s, which lifted barriers to international trade and investment and enhanced participation in global value chains.  
Bangladesh's duty-free access to the European Union (EU) from 2001 boosted knitwear exports to the EU between 2000 and 2004,enhanced the productivity of producers, and helped the country expand to other export markets.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
People must take risk for protecting democracy: Dr Kamal
WB projects 7.2pc GDP growth for Bangladesh in 2019-20 FY
Asia’s Great Rivers: Climate crisis, pollution put billions at risk
First phase of Biswa Ijtema begins in Tongi
Govt ‘fails to free secretariat from sound pollution’
Fire burns apparel factory in Gazipur
Johnson’s Brexit bill faces Lords after MPs’ backing
Two devotees die at Ijtema venue


Latest News
Djokovic pulls out of Adelaide International
US job creation in 2019 slowest in 8yrs
Ukrainian plane shot down due to human error
Egg-standing test goes viral as ring-of-fire eclipse crosses Asia
Taiwan votes in crucial election as China's shadow looms
Warne's Test cap rises $1m for charity
Far-right agenda seen behind India attack
Trump ups Iran accusations, says 4 US embassies targeted
UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari
Sultan Qaboos of Oman dies
Most Read News
Clash at Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day programme
RAB raids fake note factory in Dhanmondi
Competitions studded in handball to celebrate 'Mujib Borsho'
Case filed over child gang rape allegation
Gazipur RMG factory catches fire
First phase of Biswa Ijtema begins
A Cormorant of Dokkhin Kool
PM opens countdown to Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebration
5 arrested in Kamrangirchar gang rape case
Goplaganj AL pays homage to Bangabandhu
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft