Saturday, 11 January, 2020, 11:49 AM
Govt ‘fails to free secretariat from sound pollution’

Published : Saturday, 11 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Staff Correspondent

The government's move to turn secretariat area into a silent zone has failed, says a research report.
The report claimed that sound pollution had increased in the area after the deceleration of No Horn Zone.
The information was disclosed at a press conference titled The City Dwellers are Trapped in Severe Sound Pollution' jointly organized by Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (BAPA) and Stamford University at the Dhaka Reporters Unity on Friday.
However, earlier the government declared the area around the secretariat including the link road to Zero Point, Paltan intersection as 'No Horn Zone' with the aim to prevent sound pollution on December 17, 2019.
"We found very interesting fact. The sound level was about 70 decibel before the prohibition but later it increased to 90 decibel," said Professor Dr Ahmed Kamruzzaman Majumdar during the research report presentation.  
Abudl Matin, Vice President of
Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon, presided over the press conference.
He said people engagement is vital to succeed the move against sound pollution.
Asked the reason behind the increasing level of sound pollution, Dr Majumder, also Joint Secretary of BAPA noted that it is difficult to turn any noisy area in to a silent without proper assessment.  
Giving an example of decreasing number of different species of birds due to sound pollution he said only crows are found in Dhaka city while all others have migrated to other areas where sound pollution is less than the Dhaka city.
Mohammed Ali Naqi, Vice Chancellor of Stamford University said a mass campaign is needed to prevent sound pollution.




Referring to the current air pollution status of Bangladesh Sharif Jamil, General Secretary of BAPA said the current air pollution in Bangladesh has exceeded even the air pollution level in Delhi which has been branded as unlivable city globally.


