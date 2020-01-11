Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 January, 2020, 11:49 AM
latest UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari      
Home Front Page

Fire burns apparel factory in Gazipur

Published : Saturday, 11 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

Gazipur, Jan 10: A fire has burnt a readymade garment factory in Gazipur city.
It broke out on the fourth and fifth floors of Islam Garments at Jorun in the city's Konabari area around 2:15pm on Friday.
The Fire Service and Civil Defence dispatched five units to the scene first and
then three other units joined in, said Md Mamunur Rashid, deputy assistant director of the fire service in Gazipur.
They brought the fire under control around 5pm, he said.
No casualties were reported.
The authorities were yet to find out the cause of the fire and assess the extent of the damage.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
People must take risk for protecting democracy: Dr Kamal
WB projects 7.2pc GDP growth for Bangladesh in 2019-20 FY
Asia’s Great Rivers: Climate crisis, pollution put billions at risk
First phase of Biswa Ijtema begins in Tongi
Govt ‘fails to free secretariat from sound pollution’
Fire burns apparel factory in Gazipur
Johnson’s Brexit bill faces Lords after MPs’ backing
Two devotees die at Ijtema venue


Latest News
Djokovic pulls out of Adelaide International
US job creation in 2019 slowest in 8yrs
Ukrainian plane shot down due to human error
Egg-standing test goes viral as ring-of-fire eclipse crosses Asia
Taiwan votes in crucial election as China's shadow looms
Warne's Test cap rises $1m for charity
Far-right agenda seen behind India attack
Trump ups Iran accusations, says 4 US embassies targeted
UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari
Sultan Qaboos of Oman dies
Most Read News
Clash at Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day programme
RAB raids fake note factory in Dhanmondi
Competitions studded in handball to celebrate 'Mujib Borsho'
Case filed over child gang rape allegation
Gazipur RMG factory catches fire
First phase of Biswa Ijtema begins
A Cormorant of Dokkhin Kool
PM opens countdown to Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebration
5 arrested in Kamrangirchar gang rape case
Goplaganj AL pays homage to Bangabandhu
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft