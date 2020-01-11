Fire burns apparel factory in Gazipur

Gazipur, Jan 10: A fire has burnt a readymade garment factory in Gazipur city.

It broke out on the fourth and fifth floors of Islam Garments at Jorun in the city's Konabari area around 2:15pm on Friday.

The Fire Service and Civil Defence dispatched five units to the scene first and

then three other units joined in, said Md Mamunur Rashid, deputy assistant director of the fire service in Gazipur.

They brought the fire under control around 5pm, he said.

No casualties were reported.

The authorities were yet to find out the cause of the fire and assess the extent of the damage. -bdnews24.com







