Johnson’s Brexit bill faces Lords after MPs’ backing





MPs in the lower parliamentary House of Commons have completed their scrutiny of the divorce deal that Prime Minister Boris Johnson struck with Brussels in October. It now goes to the unelected upper House of Lords where, unlike the Commons, Johnson has no majority.

However, the scale of his victory in last month's general election and the approval of MPs mean peers are unlikely to make any major changes.The Lords will begin debating the Brexit deal next Monday, with the bill likely to pass into law by January 22 or 23.

The Brexit deal must also be ratified by the European Parliament. MEPs have been waiting to see what London does after years of political wrangling but are now expected to approve the deal on January 29.

With the divorce terms confirmed, Britain will leave the European Union on

the next deadline set with Brussels, 2300 GMT January 31. This comes 43 months after Britons voted in the June 2016 referendum to end their nearly half a century of integration with the European Union.

Britain says it is ready to start trade talks on February 1 but the EU must work out its position. Negotiators in Brussels began discussing this week what member states want from the negotiations -- and what are their red lines.

According to two officials, the EU mandate could be approved by national ministers on February 25, unless pressure rises to advance the schedule. Officials on both sides have suggested trade talks could begin around March 1.

The EU-UK Brexit deal includes a transition phase in which relations remain the same in practice until December 31, 2020, while they agree a new trade and security partnership. Britain can ask to extend the period for one or two years, but must inform the EU of its request by July 1. After that, there will be no further opportunities to extend. Johnson insists there will be no extension.

Without an extension, existing relations between Britain and the EU will be severed on December 31, 2020. Without a new deal, cross-Channel trade, transportation and a multitude of other ties risk being severely disrupted.

Britain's parliament finally approved Brexit on Thursday, allowing it to become the first country to leave the European Union later this month, ending years of arguments that toppled two governments and splintered society.

The House of Commons erupted in cheers after MPs ratified Prime Minister Boris Johnson's divorce deal with Brussels by 330 votes to 231, turning the page on an extraordinary era of political drama and chaos.

For much of the time since the 2016 Brexit referendum, lawmakers have been at each others' throats over how, when or even if Britain should leave its closest trading partners after nearly 50 years.

Some view Brexit with horror, fearing it will strip them of their European identities and turn Britain into an insular, less important nation. Others embraced it with fervour, viewing it as a chance to "take back control" from officials in Brussels and see Britain regain some of its past might.

Businesses and governments in Europe, puzzled by Britain's struggles over what they viewed as a self-inflicted wound, hoped that Brexit could still somehow be undone. But Johnson's comprehensive victory in last month's general election brought an abrupt end to the turmoil, giving his Conservatives a parliamentary majority with which to push it through.

MPs gave their initial blessing to the EU Withdrawal Agreement Bill before Christmas, and the government set aside just three days this week for detailed scrutiny of the complex text. But few even bothered to turn up on Tuesday and Wednesday, with both sessions ending early.

The momentous day on which Johnson effectively won permission to abandon the European integration project was all but ignored in Thursday's media. Instead, it became a footnote to Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's decision to quit royal front-line duties -- christened "Megxit" and shaping up to be equally complicated and divisive.

Britain's main opposition Labour party, bruised by its worst beating at the polls since 1935, voted against Brexit on Thursday knowing the battle had been lost. We "may not win many votes in parliament just now, but we can win the moral argument", said Labour's Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer, a potential successor to Jeremy Corbyn as party leader.

Johnson attended the session but did not speak, savouring his victory from the front bench, where he smiled and nodded before the historic but all-but ceremonial vote. The Brexit bill must still be passed by the unelected House of Lords and the European Parliament, which is seen as a formality.









All eyes are now on another major challenge: the negotiation of a new relationship between Britain and the remaining 27 EU nations, which form the world's largest single market. The Brexit deal covers separation issues such as EU citizens' rights and Britain's financial settlement, and sets out an 11-month transition period in which to agree a wider partners. -AFP





LONDON, Jan 10: British MPs finally approved the terms of Brexit on Thursday, paving the way for Britain to leave the European Union on January 31 and for trade talks with Brussels to begin.MPs in the lower parliamentary House of Commons have completed their scrutiny of the divorce deal that Prime Minister Boris Johnson struck with Brussels in October. It now goes to the unelected upper House of Lords where, unlike the Commons, Johnson has no majority.However, the scale of his victory in last month's general election and the approval of MPs mean peers are unlikely to make any major changes.The Lords will begin debating the Brexit deal next Monday, with the bill likely to pass into law by January 22 or 23.The Brexit deal must also be ratified by the European Parliament. MEPs have been waiting to see what London does after years of political wrangling but are now expected to approve the deal on January 29.With the divorce terms confirmed, Britain will leave the European Union onthe next deadline set with Brussels, 2300 GMT January 31. This comes 43 months after Britons voted in the June 2016 referendum to end their nearly half a century of integration with the European Union.Britain says it is ready to start trade talks on February 1 but the EU must work out its position. Negotiators in Brussels began discussing this week what member states want from the negotiations -- and what are their red lines.According to two officials, the EU mandate could be approved by national ministers on February 25, unless pressure rises to advance the schedule. Officials on both sides have suggested trade talks could begin around March 1.The EU-UK Brexit deal includes a transition phase in which relations remain the same in practice until December 31, 2020, while they agree a new trade and security partnership. Britain can ask to extend the period for one or two years, but must inform the EU of its request by July 1. After that, there will be no further opportunities to extend. Johnson insists there will be no extension.Without an extension, existing relations between Britain and the EU will be severed on December 31, 2020. Without a new deal, cross-Channel trade, transportation and a multitude of other ties risk being severely disrupted.Britain's parliament finally approved Brexit on Thursday, allowing it to become the first country to leave the European Union later this month, ending years of arguments that toppled two governments and splintered society.The House of Commons erupted in cheers after MPs ratified Prime Minister Boris Johnson's divorce deal with Brussels by 330 votes to 231, turning the page on an extraordinary era of political drama and chaos.For much of the time since the 2016 Brexit referendum, lawmakers have been at each others' throats over how, when or even if Britain should leave its closest trading partners after nearly 50 years.Some view Brexit with horror, fearing it will strip them of their European identities and turn Britain into an insular, less important nation. Others embraced it with fervour, viewing it as a chance to "take back control" from officials in Brussels and see Britain regain some of its past might.Businesses and governments in Europe, puzzled by Britain's struggles over what they viewed as a self-inflicted wound, hoped that Brexit could still somehow be undone. But Johnson's comprehensive victory in last month's general election brought an abrupt end to the turmoil, giving his Conservatives a parliamentary majority with which to push it through.MPs gave their initial blessing to the EU Withdrawal Agreement Bill before Christmas, and the government set aside just three days this week for detailed scrutiny of the complex text. But few even bothered to turn up on Tuesday and Wednesday, with both sessions ending early.The momentous day on which Johnson effectively won permission to abandon the European integration project was all but ignored in Thursday's media. Instead, it became a footnote to Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's decision to quit royal front-line duties -- christened "Megxit" and shaping up to be equally complicated and divisive.Britain's main opposition Labour party, bruised by its worst beating at the polls since 1935, voted against Brexit on Thursday knowing the battle had been lost. We "may not win many votes in parliament just now, but we can win the moral argument", said Labour's Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer, a potential successor to Jeremy Corbyn as party leader.Johnson attended the session but did not speak, savouring his victory from the front bench, where he smiled and nodded before the historic but all-but ceremonial vote. The Brexit bill must still be passed by the unelected House of Lords and the European Parliament, which is seen as a formality.All eyes are now on another major challenge: the negotiation of a new relationship between Britain and the remaining 27 EU nations, which form the world's largest single market. The Brexit deal covers separation issues such as EU citizens' rights and Britain's financial settlement, and sets out an 11-month transition period in which to agree a wider partners. -AFP