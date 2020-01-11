Video
Saturday, 11 January, 2020, 11:49 AM
UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari      
Front Page

City election symbols allocated   

Published : Saturday, 11 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Staff Correspondent

The Election Commission (EC) on Friday allocated election symbols among the candidates contesting for the mayoral and councillor posts in the upcoming city corporation polls of Dhaka - Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).
After getting the polls symbols, candidates have started formal campaign from the day.
As per the election code of conduct, the Prime Minister, Speaker, ministers, MPs, whips, Deputy Speaker, opposition leader, deputy leader of parliament, deputy opposition leader, state ministers and similarly ranked people, mayors of the city corporations cannot participate in election campaign related activities.
According to the EC, Awami League mayoral candidate for DNCC Atiqul Islam got Party symbol 'Boat,' BNP aspirant Tabith Awal received party symbol 'Paddy Sheaf' and Communist Party of Bangladesh's (CPB) Ahmmed Sahedul Huq Rubel got 'Scythe', Islami Andolan candidate Sheikh Fazle Bari Masud got 'Hand Fan,' National People's Party (NPP) candidate Anisur Rahman Dewan got 'Mango' and PDP candidate Shahin Khan got the 'Tiger' symbol.
Returning Officer of DNCC Abul Kashem distributed the symbols among the mayoral candidates of DNCC election at 9:30am at the National Institute of Local Government (NILG) in the city's Agargaon.
Meanwhile, Awami League mayoral candidate for DSCC Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh was allocated 'boat' symbol, BNP aspirant Ishraque Hossain 'Paddy Sheef' symbol, Mohammad Saifuddin of Jatiya Party got 'Plough' symbol, Abdur Rahman of Islami Andolan 'Hand Fan', Bahrane Sultan Bahar  of National People's Party (NPP) got 'Mango', Akteruzzaman alias Ayatullah of Bangladesh Congress got 'Green Coconut' and Abdus Samad Sujan of Gano Front got 'Fish".
Returning Officer of DSCC Abdul Baten allocated electoral symbols to the mayoral and councilor candidates at Muktijuddha Sadeque Hossain Khoka Community Centre at Gopibagh in the city.
The returning officers have also allocated different symbols for the councillor candidates.
According to the EC, a total of 758 candidates are contesting for two mayoral, 129 general ward councillor posts and 43 reserved seats for women.
According to the EC, there are around 54 lakh voters in two city corporations. Of them, 30.36 lakh under 54 wards in DNCC and 23.67 lakh under 75 wards in DSCC. In the upcoming elections, the number of possible polling stations will be 2,500 in two parts of the city.


