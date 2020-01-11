Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day observed amid festivity





The day's programme started with hoisting of the national and party flags at the Awami League central office, Bangabandhu Bhaban, and party offices across the country around 6:30am.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and AL leaders and activists from different corners of the country placed wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu at the Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi in Dhaka.

Later, the Prime Minister formally inaugurated the nationwide countdown to the birth centenary celebration of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, at the National Parade Ground in the afternoon. It is the place where Bangabandhu landed in the newly-liberated and sovereign Bangladesh on January 10 in 1972.

Sheikh Hasina opened it through unveiling the 'Logo' of the 'Mujib Borsho' to be celebrated from March 17 of 2020 to March 26 of 2021.

The ruling Awami League, its associate and front organisations and various socio-political organisations arranged elaborate programmes marking the Homecoming Day.

Meanwhile, President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Hasina issued separate messages on the occasion.

On January 10 in 1972, Bangabandhu returned to independent and sovereign Bangladesh after over nine and a half months of captivity in a Pakistan jail. Bangabandhu was subjected to inhuman torture in the jail where he had been counting moments for the execution of his death sentence that was pronounced in a farcical trial.

Bangabandhu inspired the Bangalee nation. He was the inspiration of the freedom fighters.

Under his leadership, Bangalees earned the ultimate victory through the nine-month Liberation War in 1971. The defeated Pakistani rulers were finally compelled to release Bangabandhu from jail. The victory of the Bangalees attained its fulfillment with his return to the country.

This year's Homecoming Day is significant as the nation is going to celebrate the great leader's year-long birth centenary. The government has already declared 'Mujib Borsho' which will be followed by the golden jubilee celebrations of the country's independence in 2021.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid rich tributes to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of the Homecoming Day of the great leader. She paid homage by placing wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi.

After laying wreath, the Prime Minister stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu, the architect of independence.

Accompanied by ministers and central leaders of Bangladesh Awami League, Sheikh Hasina, also the president of the party, placed another wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu on behalf of her party.

Later, leaders of Awami League's associate bodies, including Jubo League, Chhatra League, Sramik League, Mahila Awami League, Sechchhasebak League, Jubo Mahila League, Krishak League, Dhaka city AL and other socio-cultural organizations laid wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu.

Awami League advisory council members Amir Hossain Amu, Tofail Ahmed, presidium members Matia Chowdhury, Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim and Mohammed Nasim, General Secretary Obaidul Quader, Joint General Secretaries Mahbub-ul-Alam Hanif, Dipu Moni, Dr Hasan Mahmud and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretary Ahmed Hossain, Publication and Publicity Secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap were also present.

Bangabandhu, the undisputed leader of the nation and supreme commander of the country's Liberation War, returned to the sacred soil of independent Bangladesh via London and New Delhi on January 10 in 1972, after 290 days of confinement in Pakistan jail.

Since then, the nation is observing the day as the Homecoming Day of the Father of the Nation.















