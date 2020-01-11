Campus News

Video
Saturday, 11 January, 2020, 11:49 AM
UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari      
Published : Saturday, 11 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

Jahangirnagar University Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Farzana Islam inaugurates a half marathon competition marking the Homcoming Day of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Friday on the campus.    photo: observer


Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology VC Prof Mohammad Rafiqul Alam inaugurates the countdown clock on the campus marking the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Friday.    photo: observer


Led by Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University VC Prof Dr Md Alauddin, the university authorities place a wreath at the Mural of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the campus marking his Homecoming Day on Friday.    photo: observer







Chittagong University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences VC Prof Dr Gautam Buddha Das inaugurates the countdown clock at the main gate of the campus on the birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.    photo: observer



