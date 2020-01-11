JU Chhatra Union gets new body





The committee was announced following the 29th council of the university unit that was held at the Central Cafeteria on Thursday night.

Mikha Peregu of Marketing and Rakibul Roni of Urban and Regional Planning department was made President and General Secretary respectively.

The others committee members are- Vice-President Tushar Dhor, Kaberi Sultana Joti, Zobayer Kamal, assistant secretaries Refat Khan Anik and Fahim mukararab. organizing secretary Tasbibul Gani Niloy, Treasurer Hasan Jamil, office secretary Ataul Haque Chowdhury Afridi, Education and research secretary Saleh Bin Saad Tapu, School-student affairs secretary Amorta Roy, Science and technology secretary Imran Nayeem Tarun, publicity secretary Imtiaz Arnab, cultural secretary Hriddha Aninda Ganguli, sports secretary Alif Mahmud, social welfare secretary Mahisun Rasti.









Besides, Nazir Amin Chowdhury Joy, Ariful Islam Anik, Nusrat Tuba, Hasan Rabbi, AS Saikat, Sadia Moon, Ashfar Rahman Nabin, Ahmed Nirjhar, Ferdous Ahsan, Arnab Siddiqui are selected as executive members of the committee.





