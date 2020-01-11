Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 January, 2020, 11:49 AM
latest UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari      
Home City News

JU Chhatra Union gets new body

Published : Saturday, 11 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
JU Correspondent

A 29-member new executive committee of Bangladesh Chhatra Union of Jahangirnagar University (JU) unit was formed for the next one year.
The committee was announced following the 29th council of the university unit that was held at the Central Cafeteria on Thursday night.
Mikha Peregu of Marketing and Rakibul Roni of Urban and Regional Planning department was made President and General Secretary respectively.
The others committee members are- Vice-President Tushar Dhor, Kaberi Sultana Joti, Zobayer Kamal, assistant secretaries Refat Khan Anik and Fahim mukararab. organizing secretary Tasbibul Gani Niloy, Treasurer Hasan Jamil, office secretary Ataul Haque Chowdhury Afridi, Education and research secretary Saleh Bin Saad Tapu, School-student affairs secretary Amorta Roy, Science and technology secretary Imran Nayeem Tarun, publicity secretary Imtiaz Arnab, cultural secretary Hriddha Aninda Ganguli, sports secretary Alif Mahmud, social welfare secretary Mahisun Rasti.




Besides, Nazir Amin Chowdhury Joy, Ariful Islam Anik, Nusrat Tuba, Hasan Rabbi, AS Saikat, Sadia Moon, Ashfar Rahman Nabin, Ahmed Nirjhar, Ferdous Ahsan, Arnab Siddiqui are selected as executive members of the committee.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Campus News
JU Chhatra Union gets new body
Bangladeshi products attract viewers in ‘Heimtextil Frankfurt’
RMG factory in Gazipur catches fire
IU female student mugged in Kushtia
Missing College girl found dead
Japan supports construction of resource center in Sunamganj
Sangskrit Department of Dhaka University brings out a colourful procession


Latest News
Djokovic pulls out of Adelaide International
US job creation in 2019 slowest in 8yrs
Ukrainian plane shot down due to human error
Egg-standing test goes viral as ring-of-fire eclipse crosses Asia
Taiwan votes in crucial election as China's shadow looms
Warne's Test cap rises $1m for charity
Far-right agenda seen behind India attack
Trump ups Iran accusations, says 4 US embassies targeted
UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari
Sultan Qaboos of Oman dies
Most Read News
Clash at Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day programme
RAB raids fake note factory in Dhanmondi
Competitions studded in handball to celebrate 'Mujib Borsho'
Case filed over child gang rape allegation
Gazipur RMG factory catches fire
First phase of Biswa Ijtema begins
A Cormorant of Dokkhin Kool
PM opens countdown to Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebration
5 arrested in Kamrangirchar gang rape case
Goplaganj AL pays homage to Bangabandhu
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft