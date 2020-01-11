Video
Saturday, 11 January, 2020
Bangladeshi products attract viewers in ‘Heimtextil Frankfurt’

Published : Saturday, 11 January, 2020

Bangladeshi products drew attention to the visitors in 'Heimtextil Frankfurt', a four-day trade show, started from January 7 in Germany.
The Bangladeshi exhibitors said they got good responses from the buyers of the different countries and exchanged knowledge with global manufacturers.
Chairman of Entrust Textile and Director of Bangladesh Terry Towel and Linen Manufacturers and Exporters Association Muhammad Emranul Ehasan said that they have been participating in the trade show for the last four years and the fair is going well.
He assured that they will also participate next year, mentioning the trade show is an opportunity for exploring their market.
Director of the Marketing of Regent Textile Mills Mohammad Masud Hossain said they are participating in this fair since 2004.
"The fair is an important as we can meet existing customers and exploring new opportunities. This is also important to acquire knowledge about competitor's global market situation," he added.




Among the Bangladeshi exhibitors, nine companies took part under Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) pavilion while the other companies participated directly.
The nine companies are KH Tex Industries Limited, Entrust Textile (BD) Limited, Virgo Fashion Limited, Stylus Towels Limited, Debonair Padding and Quilting Solution Limited, Jaantex Industries Limited, Shabnam Textile Mills Limited, Al-Salam Fabrics (Pvt) Limited and Maanuri Textile Mills.    -BSS


