RMG factory in Gazipur catches fire

GAZIPUR, Jan 10: A fire broke out at a garment factory of Islam Knit Composite Ltd in Jorun area of the city on Friday.

Suvash Baroi, a senior station officer of Joydebpur Fire Service and Civil Defence, said the fire originated on the fourth floor of the building around 1:30pm and spread fast.

On information, eight firefighting units rushed to the spot and were working to douse the flame, he said. It was not immediately clear what actually caused the fire.








