Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 January, 2020, 11:49 AM
latest UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari      
Home City News

RMG factory in Gazipur catches fire

Published : Saturday, 11 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

GAZIPUR, Jan 10: A fire broke out at a garment factory of Islam Knit Composite Ltd in Jorun area of the city on Friday.
Suvash Baroi, a senior station officer of Joydebpur Fire Service and Civil Defence, said the fire originated on the fourth floor of the building around 1:30pm and spread fast.
On information, eight firefighting units rushed to the spot and were working to douse the flame, he said. It was not immediately clear what actually caused the fire.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Campus News
JU Chhatra Union gets new body
Bangladeshi products attract viewers in ‘Heimtextil Frankfurt’
RMG factory in Gazipur catches fire
IU female student mugged in Kushtia
Missing College girl found dead
Japan supports construction of resource center in Sunamganj
Sangskrit Department of Dhaka University brings out a colourful procession


Latest News
Djokovic pulls out of Adelaide International
US job creation in 2019 slowest in 8yrs
Ukrainian plane shot down due to human error
Egg-standing test goes viral as ring-of-fire eclipse crosses Asia
Taiwan votes in crucial election as China's shadow looms
Warne's Test cap rises $1m for charity
Far-right agenda seen behind India attack
Trump ups Iran accusations, says 4 US embassies targeted
UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari
Sultan Qaboos of Oman dies
Most Read News
Clash at Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day programme
RAB raids fake note factory in Dhanmondi
Competitions studded in handball to celebrate 'Mujib Borsho'
Case filed over child gang rape allegation
Gazipur RMG factory catches fire
First phase of Biswa Ijtema begins
A Cormorant of Dokkhin Kool
PM opens countdown to Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebration
5 arrested in Kamrangirchar gang rape case
Goplaganj AL pays homage to Bangabandhu
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft