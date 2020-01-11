IU female student mugged in Kushtia

KUSHTIA, Jan 10: Miscreants looted valuables from a female student of Islamic University at Talipara in Kushtia sadar upazila on Thursday night.

Witnesses said when Jannatul Ferdous Era, a fourth year student of Mathematics Department, was returning to her mess around 8:30pm two unidentified miscreants riding on a motorcycle appeared there and snatched away her valuables.

Being informed, university proctorial body went to the spot and informed police, IU assistant proctor Ariful Islam said.

Several hundred students of different departments demonstrated on the campus demanding security of its students.





