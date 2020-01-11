Video
Saturday, 11 January, 2020
Japan supports construction of resource center in Sunamganj

Published : Saturday, 11 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

A Japan-supported project for construction of multipurpose resource center for agricultural and disaster management has been opened in Tahirpur of Sunamganj district.
The project was implemented by Center for Natural Resources Studies (CNRS) with support from the government of Japan through Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGHSP), said the Japanese Embassy in Dhaka.
Mohammad Abdul Ahad, Deputy Commissioner, Sunamganj, Dr M MokhlesurRahman, Executive Director from CNRS and a representative from the Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh attended the project launching ceremony on Thursday.




CNRS was awarded the grant for its "Project for Construction of a Multipurpose Resource Center for Agricultural and Disaster Management in Tahirpur" in the Tahirpur Upazila of Sunamganj district.    -UNB


