‘Mujib Year’ countdown in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, JAN 10: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the countdown ceremony of 'Mujib Year' marking the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at a nationwide video conference at the national parade ground in Tejgaon on Friday afternoon.The central event of Chattogram, which was jointly organized by Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) and the district administration, was displayed at the gymnasium grounds adjacent to MA Aziz Stadium on Fiday afternoon.In this connection, City Mayor AJM Nasir Uddin, CDA Chairman Zahirul Alam Dubash, Chattogram Divisional Commissioner Abdul Mannan, Deputy Commissioner M Elias Hossain, Chattogram Police Commissioner Mahbubur Rahman and government officials and leaders of various levels were present among others in the program.On this occasion, the countdown inauguration program showed on the giant screen for the common people at different places of the city.