Body of missing engineer recovered from Buriganga River

Saturday, 11 January, 2020, 11:48 AM
latest UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari      
Published : Saturday, 11 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

The body of an engineer has been recovered five days after he had gone missing in the Buriganga River in Narayanganj.
The dead man, identified as Mahfuzur Rahman Zishan, 32, worked as a mechanical engineer for 'Bangla CAT' company.
Zishan's body was pulled from the river in Munshiganj's Sirajdikhan around 12:00pm on Friday, said Fatulla Model Police OC Aslam Hossain.
He, along with his colleague Likhon Sarkar, had been reported missing on their way back to Ashulia from Narayanganj along the Buriganga River on Jan 5, according to a general diary or GD filed by Zishan's wife Rafia Sultana on Jan 7.
Likhon is a resident of Ashulia's Narsingpur.
The two had travelled to Narayanganj Sadar Upazila's Boktabali from Ashulia to repair an excavator for a company named 'Buriganga Enterprise' on Jan 4, said Zishan's elder brother Shoeb Ahmed.
Zishan had called his wife over the phone around 12:30 am on Jan 5 to inform her that they were starting their journey back home after completing the repairs. But as Zishan had not returned home in the morning, Rafia called him on his cellphone only to find that it was switched off. The family later informed Bangla CAT of the matter.
"Buriganga Enterprise's owner Sajib Mia said Zishan and Likhon were crossing the river on an engine-run boat around 3:30 am along with one his employees named Payel," said Shoeb.
"But the three of them jumped into the river just as it seemed the trawler would collide with a ship. Payel later swam ashore in the morning but Zishan and Likhon were missing."      -bdnews24.com


