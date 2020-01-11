Video
Saturday, 11 January, 2020
BD Mission in New Delhi observes Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day

Published : Saturday, 11 January, 2020

Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on Friday observed Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day, paying rich tribute to the greatest Bangalee of all time.
The homecoming of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from a Pakistani jail on January 10, 1972 was the culmination of Bangladesh's victory in the nine-month War of Liberation against Pakistani occupation forces.
Minister (Political) Nural Islam opened a discussion held at the mission on this occasion. Minister (Press) Farid Hossain and Minister (Consular) Selim Md Jahangir took part in the discussion highlighting the significance of the day.
The meeting was conducted by First Secretary and Head of Chancery Shahed Bin Aziz, according to Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi.




Messages from President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina were read out respectively by Counsellor (Economic) Mohd Rashedul Amin and First Secretary Zakir Ahmed.
After the discussion, the mission was linked to live telecast of the colourful ceremony at Dhaka's old airport marking the start of the countdown of the celebration of 'Mujib Borsho', the birth centenary of Bangabandhu.
The members of the mission enthusiastically watched the ceremony which was marked by a speech of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the unveiling of 'Mujib Brosho' logo and the digital display of the countdown.    -UNB


