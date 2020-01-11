Construction works of Dohazari-Cox’s Bazar Rail line progressing fast





Talking to the Daily Observer, Mafizur Rahman, Project Director said that more than 33 per cent works have so far been completed.

Earth filling in more than 70 per cent has already been completed, he said.

Mafizur Rahman also claimed that the construction works of Sangu Bridge, Matamuhuri bridge, Matamuhuri Branch Bridge and Bakkali bridges have been progressing fast.

The PD told the Daily Observer that the construction works of Sangu Bridge have been completed at 90 per cent; 70 per cent of Matamuhuri and Matamuhuri Branch bridges have been completed and 50 per cent works of the Bakkhali Bridge have been finished.

Mafizur Rahman hoped that the works would be completed by June 2022 next.

He said that a total of 365 acres under Chattogram district and 1000 acres under Cox's Bazar district have been acquired. Those lands have already been handed over to two appointed contractors.

Moreover, the Railway authority handed over an amount of taka 2288 crore to the two district administrations for acquisition of lands. .

An amount of taka 754 crore to Chattogram District administration and taka 1534 crore to Cox's Bazar district administrations for compensation for land acquired for the project have been disbursed.

The Project Director also mentioned two problems still hampering the smooth progress of the project. He said, Baroakhali Ashrayan project over only 500 metres and the 22 Electirc high powered tower of Power Grid Company Limited (PGCL). He hoped that theose problems would be solved very soon.

A total of 22 high powered Electric towers have earlier been erected in the alignment of the Rail line. So, those Towers should be removed as early as possible.

The Project Director sent a letter to PGCL to remove those towers soon to facilitate the smooth functioning of the project.

Meanwhile, the Taka 18034 crore project financed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) will be implemented in three years. Two firms of China have already been appointed for this purpose.

Of the total cost, the government will finance Tk 60.34 billion from its own coffer and the Asian Development Bank will provide the rest Tk 120 billion.

Chinese company CREC and Bangladesh's Toma construction Company are jointly implementing the first lot of the project from Dohazari to Chakaria at Taka 2687.99 crore.

Chinese company CCECC and Bangladesh's Max Infrastructure limited are jointly implementing another portion of the project from Chakaria to Ramu at Tk 3502.5 crore.

Under the project 128 km long new dual gauge railway line, 184 bridges, nine station buildings, platforms and sheds will be built. Meanwhile, the works for the contractor include; railway embankment, track, bridges and culverts, stations and building, signaling and telecommunications, ancillary works and environmental safeguards. The construction works should be completed within 36 months from the date of the commencement.

Besides the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) had approved taka 1,450 crore on May 10 last year under Annual Development Programme (ADP) for construction of railway track from Chittagong to Ghumdhum via Cox's Bazar and Ramu.

Meanwhile, the Railway authority has already completed the construction of 52 out of 57 new rail bridges under Chittagong-Dohazari rail line that would be used for the Cox's Bazar rail line.

The project for constructing 57 new rail bridges from Soloshar rail station to Dohazari station has been taken in 2014 at a cost of Taka 232 crore.

Besides, the government had approved a proposal on appointing a consultant for constructing the dual-gauge railway tracks from Chattogram's Dohazari to Cox's Bazar via Ramu and from Ramu to Ghumdhum.









The approval for appointing 'Development Design Consultant Dhaka' involving over Tk 385 million came at a meeting of the cabinet committee on public purchase on January 23 last. Once it is done, railway communication with the resort town will facilitate growth of the tourism sector.





