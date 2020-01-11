Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 January, 2020, 11:48 AM
latest UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari      
Home City News

President to attend first convocation of JnU today

Published : Saturday, 11 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

President M Abdul Hamid will attend the first convocation of Jagannath University (JnU) on Saturday.
The President is scheduled to address the JnU convocation tomorrow noon, President's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin said on Friday.
Abdul Hamid, also the Chancellor of the university, will preside over the gala event of the university at Dhupkhola Playground of Gandaria in the old part of the capital at 12 noon.
Noted physicist Prof Emeritus Dr Arun Kumar Basak will deliver his speech as the convocation speaker.
A total of 18,284 graduates and post-graduates will be conferred degrees at the ceremony, the biggest event in the university's history.




Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni and Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mijanur Rahman will also take part in the discussion. Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad, cabinet members, advisers, national leaders, lawmakers, vice-chancellors of different universities, secretaries concerned to the President, and senior civil and military officials, among others, are expected to attend the convocation.        -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Campus News
JU Chhatra Union gets new body
Bangladeshi products attract viewers in ‘Heimtextil Frankfurt’
RMG factory in Gazipur catches fire
IU female student mugged in Kushtia
Missing College girl found dead
Japan supports construction of resource center in Sunamganj
Sangskrit Department of Dhaka University brings out a colourful procession


Latest News
Djokovic pulls out of Adelaide International
US job creation in 2019 slowest in 8yrs
Ukrainian plane shot down due to human error
Egg-standing test goes viral as ring-of-fire eclipse crosses Asia
Taiwan votes in crucial election as China's shadow looms
Warne's Test cap rises $1m for charity
Far-right agenda seen behind India attack
Trump ups Iran accusations, says 4 US embassies targeted
UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari
Sultan Qaboos of Oman dies
Most Read News
Clash at Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day programme
RAB raids fake note factory in Dhanmondi
Competitions studded in handball to celebrate 'Mujib Borsho'
Case filed over child gang rape allegation
Gazipur RMG factory catches fire
First phase of Biswa Ijtema begins
A Cormorant of Dokkhin Kool
PM opens countdown to Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebration
5 arrested in Kamrangirchar gang rape case
Goplaganj AL pays homage to Bangabandhu
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft