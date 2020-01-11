President to attend first convocation of JnU today





President M Abdul Hamid will attend the first convocation of Jagannath University (JnU) on Saturday.The President is scheduled to address the JnU convocation tomorrow noon, President's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin said on Friday.Abdul Hamid, also the Chancellor of the university, will preside over the gala event of the university at Dhupkhola Playground of Gandaria in the old part of the capital at 12 noon.Noted physicist Prof Emeritus Dr Arun Kumar Basak will deliver his speech as the convocation speaker.A total of 18,284 graduates and post-graduates will be conferred degrees at the ceremony, the biggest event in the university's history.Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni and Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mijanur Rahman will also take part in the discussion. Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad, cabinet members, advisers, national leaders, lawmakers, vice-chancellors of different universities, secretaries concerned to the President, and senior civil and military officials, among others, are expected to attend the convocation. -BSS