Vitamin ‘A’ plus campaign on today

The national Vitamin 'A' plus campaign will be observed across Bangladesh on Saturday, aiming to feed Vitamin A plus capsules to 2.10crore children aged between six to 59 months.Health minister Zahid Maleque came up with the information at a press briefing at the office of Directorate General of Health Services on Thursday.Children aged between six to eleven months will be fed one blue colour Vitamin-A capsule, while those aged between 12 to 59 months would be fed red coloured capsules from 8:00am to 4:00pm on the day, he said.They will be given Vitamin A capsule at some 1,20,000 permanent and 20000 mobile health centres across the country. Zahid Maleque also said that mobile health centres has been set up at bus stands, railway stations, launch terminals, airports, ferry terminals, bridge toll centres and kheya ghats to make sure that all children are fed the capsules. -UNB