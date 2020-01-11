People suspicious about Mojnu’s involvement in rape: DUCSU VP





He came up with the remark at a protest rally held in front of Anti-terrorism Raju Memorial Sculpture of Dhaka University on Thursday evening.

"We don't know what the fact is, but some people are questioning whether he's the real culprit or its (his arrest) is just like Joj Mia drama. This is alarming for our law enforcement agencies that people are losing their trust in them," said Nur.

Blaming the government for the incident, Nur said the government and law enforcers cannot avoid the responsibly as they have failed to protect the citizens of the country.

"We've to protest against rape and all forms of sexual harassment against women. Had the students not raised voice against the incident, prompt actions wouldn't have come," said Nur.









"We hope, the government will take necessary step to find out the criminals and ensure capital punishment so that no-one dares commit such crimes in the future," he added.

Convener of Bangladesh General Students Right Protection Council (BGSRPC) Hasan Al Manun, joint convener Mohammad Rashed Khan, Faruk Hossain, Mashiur Rahaman, Bini Yamin Mollah were, among others, present. -UNB



