Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 January, 2020, 11:47 AM
latest UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari      
Home City News

People suspicious about Mojnu’s involvement in rape: DUCSU VP

Published : Saturday, 11 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

Vice President (VP) of Dhaka University Central Students Union (Ducsu) Nurul Haque Nur on Thursday said people have got confused about the detained 'rapist' as they are now raising questions whether he is the real criminal.
He came up with the remark at a protest rally held in front of Anti-terrorism Raju Memorial Sculpture of Dhaka University on Thursday evening.
"We don't know what the fact is, but some people are questioning whether he's the real culprit or its (his arrest) is just like Joj Mia drama. This is alarming for our law enforcement agencies that people are losing their trust in them," said Nur.
Blaming the government for the incident, Nur said the government and law enforcers cannot avoid the responsibly as they have failed to protect the citizens of the country.
"We've to protest against rape and all forms of sexual harassment against women. Had the students not raised voice against the incident, prompt actions wouldn't have come," said Nur.




"We hope, the government will take necessary step to find out the criminals and ensure capital punishment so that no-one dares commit such crimes in the future," he added.
Convener of Bangladesh General Students Right Protection Council (BGSRPC) Hasan Al Manun, joint convener Mohammad Rashed Khan, Faruk Hossain, Mashiur Rahaman, Bini Yamin Mollah were, among others, present.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Campus News
JU Chhatra Union gets new body
Bangladeshi products attract viewers in ‘Heimtextil Frankfurt’
RMG factory in Gazipur catches fire
IU female student mugged in Kushtia
Missing College girl found dead
Japan supports construction of resource center in Sunamganj
Sangskrit Department of Dhaka University brings out a colourful procession


Latest News
Djokovic pulls out of Adelaide International
US job creation in 2019 slowest in 8yrs
Ukrainian plane shot down due to human error
Egg-standing test goes viral as ring-of-fire eclipse crosses Asia
Taiwan votes in crucial election as China's shadow looms
Warne's Test cap rises $1m for charity
Far-right agenda seen behind India attack
Trump ups Iran accusations, says 4 US embassies targeted
UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari
Sultan Qaboos of Oman dies
Most Read News
Clash at Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day programme
RAB raids fake note factory in Dhanmondi
Competitions studded in handball to celebrate 'Mujib Borsho'
Case filed over child gang rape allegation
Gazipur RMG factory catches fire
First phase of Biswa Ijtema begins
A Cormorant of Dokkhin Kool
PM opens countdown to Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebration
5 arrested in Kamrangirchar gang rape case
Goplaganj AL pays homage to Bangabandhu
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft