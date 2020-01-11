Video
Saturday, 11 January, 2020, 11:47 AM
UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari      
AL MP Dr Mozammel Hossain passes away

Published : Saturday, 11 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Awami League MP of Bagerhat-4 constituency Dr Mozammel Hossain died at a hospital in the capital early Friday due to old age complications. He was 80.
The Awami League leader breathed his last around 12:45 am at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), said his son Mahmud Hossain, a Professor of Khulna University.
He left behind his son and a host of relatives to mourn his death.
Mozammel, also the district unit Awami League President, was elected MP from Bagerhat-1 and 4 constituencies in 1991, 1996, 2008, 2014 and 2018.




He had been serving as the president of district unit Awami League since 1984.
Born in August 1, 1940, the senior Awami League leader was the former state minister of Women and Children Affairs Ministry.
President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock at the demise of Awami League MP Dr Mozammel Hossain. His body will be taken to Bagerhat after a namaz-e-janaza at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.     -UNB


