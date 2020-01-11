Video
Saturday, 11 January, 2020, 11:47 AM
Countdown starts at DU to celebrate Bangabandhu's birth centenary

Published : Saturday, 11 January, 2020

The countdown to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman begun at TSC premises on Dhaka University (DU) campus on Friday.
DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman inaugurated the countdown as the chief guest around 5:30pm following the inauguration of the countdown by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Tejgaon.
DU Proctor AKM Golam Rabbani, Dhaka University Teachers' Association (DUTA) President Professor ASM Maksud Kamal, General Secretary Professor Nazmul Hoqoe Bhuiyan and Dhaka University Alumni Associations' (DUAA) General Secretary Ranjan Karmakar were also present.
Speaking at the occasion, Prof Akhtaruzzaman said the DU authorities chalked out elaborate programmers to observe 'Mujib Borsho' which includes installing a sculpture of Bangabandhu at the Mol Chattar of the university, making a documentary film highlighting the struggle and patriotism of the nation's founding father.
The University authorities will also confer an honourary Doctor of Laws degree (posthumous) on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, as part of the yearlong celebration of 'Mujib Borsho' in 2020 as he was a student of the university's law department, the VC added.
DUTA President ASM Maksud Kamal said: "On his birth centenary, we should follow his footsteps and ideology to create an exploitation-free, non-communal and economically advanced Bangladesh to pay tribute to his unfinished dreams."    -UNB


