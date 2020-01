Justice SM Murshed’s 109th birth anniv today

The 109th birth anniversary of Late Chief Justice Syed Mahbub Murshed, an eminent jurist, an independent thinker cum judge, and one of the greatest constitutional lawyers of the sub-continent will be observed on Saturday, said a press release.In this connection, Quran Khani and Fateha Khani will be held at 10:00am at the late Justice Murshed's Mazar at Banani and the Syed Mahbub Murshed Memorial Committee will lay floral wreaths.