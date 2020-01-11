

Mujib Year 2020 countdown begins



An energetic youth, he became involved in politics during his school years. Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy was his political mentor. Bangabandhu was an eighth-grader at Gopalganj Mission School when he first spent time behind bars for taking part in protests against the British rule.



However, he rose to the top of Bengali political leadership for his active role in several movements. In 1966, he proposed the historic six-point charter of demands as the head of the Awami League. The move landed him in jail when the then Pakistan government accused him of sedition in the 1968 Agartala conspiracy case. The movement for autonomy of East Pakistan evolved to a struggle for self-determination under Bangabandhu's leadership.

Following the sacrifice of three million lives, Bangladesh was eventually liberated on December 16, 1971. Bangabandhu, released from the Pakistani prison, returned home on January 10, 1972. He then delved into the work to reconstruct a war torn nation.



This special year to celebrate the sacrifices made by Bangabandhu has been a long-overdue occasion, and it is indeed a tragedy that all our past rulers except the AL regimes have deliberately attempted to erase the name of our founding father. But the truth always succeeds in the end and by celebrating the centennial of Bangabandhu, people of this nation will once again revive the true spirits of our Liberation War.



It is very important to make sure that we, collectively as a nation, hold to our actual origin. When we accept the truth, our relationship only grows stronger and richer with our existence. And when we hold back the truth - our relationship suffers - including our relationship with ourselves. Telling the truth also leads to freedom. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was that short-lived beacon of light to have guided us in the path of freedom. Sadly, a fraction of petty and self-seeking army officers misread and misinterpret his love and devotion for Bangladesh and went forward to assassinate him along with many of his family members. They even succeeded, but only for a mere few decades. The people of Bangladesh once again revived the original spirits of Bangabandhu.











Let us our collective pledge on this auspicious year - be to establish the Bangladesh, Bangabandhu had always dreamt of - a golden and prosperous Bangladesh. Mujib Year 2020 is not all about celebrations; it is about rediscovering ourselves and true identity.

Joy Bangla, Joy Mujib Year 2020.

The nation is all set by taking detailed preparations to celebrate the centenary year of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth anniversary. Father of our Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was born into an ordinary family at Tungiparha in Gopalganj on March 17, 1920.An energetic youth, he became involved in politics during his school years. Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy was his political mentor. Bangabandhu was an eighth-grader at Gopalganj Mission School when he first spent time behind bars for taking part in protests against the British rule.However, he rose to the top of Bengali political leadership for his active role in several movements. In 1966, he proposed the historic six-point charter of demands as the head of the Awami League. The move landed him in jail when the then Pakistan government accused him of sedition in the 1968 Agartala conspiracy case. The movement for autonomy of East Pakistan evolved to a struggle for self-determination under Bangabandhu's leadership.Following the sacrifice of three million lives, Bangladesh was eventually liberated on December 16, 1971. Bangabandhu, released from the Pakistani prison, returned home on January 10, 1972. He then delved into the work to reconstruct a war torn nation.This special year to celebrate the sacrifices made by Bangabandhu has been a long-overdue occasion, and it is indeed a tragedy that all our past rulers except the AL regimes have deliberately attempted to erase the name of our founding father. But the truth always succeeds in the end and by celebrating the centennial of Bangabandhu, people of this nation will once again revive the true spirits of our Liberation War.It is very important to make sure that we, collectively as a nation, hold to our actual origin. When we accept the truth, our relationship only grows stronger and richer with our existence. And when we hold back the truth - our relationship suffers - including our relationship with ourselves. Telling the truth also leads to freedom. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was that short-lived beacon of light to have guided us in the path of freedom. Sadly, a fraction of petty and self-seeking army officers misread and misinterpret his love and devotion for Bangladesh and went forward to assassinate him along with many of his family members. They even succeeded, but only for a mere few decades. The people of Bangladesh once again revived the original spirits of Bangabandhu.Let us our collective pledge on this auspicious year - be to establish the Bangladesh, Bangabandhu had always dreamt of - a golden and prosperous Bangladesh. Mujib Year 2020 is not all about celebrations; it is about rediscovering ourselves and true identity.Joy Bangla, Joy Mujib Year 2020.