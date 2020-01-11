Video
Saturday, 11 January, 2020
Winter: Season of events and entertainment

Published : Saturday, 11 January, 2020

Dear Sir

Winter season is loved by most people in Bangladesh as during this season the temperatures are low. Some problems also occurs, health related problem among old man and children. This is also the time for vacation as professionals can get year-end holidays. Also, children and teenagers get nearly a month's vacation after their examinations.
Winter season is the season of entertainment in our country. During this winter season, people use to go here and there to glimpse of beautiful places, scenery and arranges some festival for recreation and amusement. Picnic has been arranged in a festive mood in various institutions, office, club, society etc during this winter. A large number of marriage ceremonies also arranged in winter season. This is the best for travelling anywhere to seeing its beauty.
To discover this season's beauty, we have to move outside and enjoy beautiful nature, flavours and traditional features. And of course, we should not forget the plight of the poor people.





Md Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka



