

Bangladesh: An attractive place for FDI



Today, the patterns of globalization are changing. Global cross-border flows-of trade, capital, knowledge, resources, transportation and culture-are shifting towards Asia. A latest report of McKinsey by 2040, Asia could account for more than half of the world's GDP and around 40 per cent of its consumption. As elsewhere in Asia, business builds to a large extent on personal networks. Foreign exporters and investors will do well by establishing a personal network with potential partners, stakeholders, and relevant authorities. Considering these issues are important and giving top priority the government has taken mega projects like Padma Bridge, Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, and LNG terminals to improve the "Doing Business" ranking. These are also working as incentives for any investors.



According to recent statistics, Bangladesh is one of the fastest-growing economies of the world. The gross domestic product (GDP) is clocking in at 8 per cent and the population is 170 million. Country's consistent economic growth for a decade leads to strong and growing domestic demand. Currently, 60 per cent of the population is below 24 years and the workforce is increasing with approximately one million people each year. Bangladesh's GDP Per Capita reached 1,827.000 USD in June 2019. The GDP growth reached 8.13 per cent-the highest ever in the country's economic history in the current fiscal year (FY2018-19).



Let's see what the recent HSBC Business Confidence survey report said that was conducted between August and September 2019. They said that "Bangladesh is at the heart of Asia's emerging growth, so it's only fitting that its businesses are among the most bullish globally". Businesses in Bangladesh are proactively adapting to the pace of global change, with expansion into new markets, investments in innovation, and up-skilling their workforce as key ways to boost growth.



However, Bangladesh has become an attractive destination for foreign investments as the government is implementing different initiatives for ensuring an investment-friendly environment. Here, FDI can emerge as a significant vehicle to build up physical capital, create employment opportunities, develop productive capacity, enhance skills of local labour through the transfer of technology and managerial know-how, and help integrate the domestic economy.Low production costs, a large and strong growing home market with 170 million consumers, a rapidly emerging private sector and a tremendous export success- are some of the factors which have led international companies to focus on Bangladesh.



Also, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority had earlier suggested the National Board of Revenue (NBR) provide tax policy support for the manufacturing sector, which has drawn investors' attention. According to BIDA data, equity investment has increased by 108.6 per cent to $1.12 billion, which was $539 million, while reinvestment has increased by 2.32 per cent to 1.30 billion. Investor confidence in Bangladesh has improved. On top of that, intra-company loans have also increased for the same period by 254 per cent, from $333.24 million to $1.18 billion.



The IT sector is considered a promising source for foreign direct investment. It is a good note that there are currently about six lakh IT-based freelancers in Bangladesh. Currently, the government is offering various incentives to foreign investors in the field of IT. So foreign investors can invest in Bangladesh and boost their business through seizing this opportunity.



The Foreign Private Investment (Promotion and Protection) Act 1980 protects the investment made in Bangladesh against expropriation & nationalization; equitable treatment, exit, and profit & capital repatriation. Besides, Bilateral Investment Treaties have been concluded with 30 countries. In line with that Special Economic Zones are luring FDI in Bangladesh now. Businesses, as well as experts, have said that initiatives to establish 100 Special Economic Zones (SEZs) by 2030 also gave FDI a great boost.



So, what should be done to sustain the development stream? Bangladesh has to keep a good rapport with the developed countries as well as with developing countries for a significant share of FDI through developing Diplomatic Relation. Devoting Efforts should also be given priority to Shift FDI Track. In recent years foreign investments are going to RMG, telecommunication, power, and energy or other profitable areas. Bangladesh should provide appropriate attention to attract more FDI in the industrial and infrastructural areas like the construction of roads and highway (especially in building large bridges, flyovers, underground ways, etc.), assuring enough inducing competitive advantages to investment in these sectors.



It is said that a hallmark of almost all countries that have improved their business climate is the concept of a one-stop service. Logically, the streamlining of touch-points, removal of duplications, and the parallel movement of tasks will add to efficiency and enhance the customer experience. Therefore, the government must look at the matter with high priority to attract more FDI.



Last but not the least, the logic behind why foreign investors should invest in Bangladesh? Because, continuously rapid economic growth, strategic location, young and skilled workforce, competitive labour costs and openness to foreign investment are top of the reasons that truly made Bangladesh a model country for foreign direct investment. No delay but by choice, therefore, foreign investors should look at Bangladesh as a lucrative investment destination and invest in Bangladesh sooner than later because it's high time to come to Bangladesh for investment.











The writer is joint director, Canada Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry. He is contributing writer of OpenDemocracy.Net (UK) & CounterCurrents.Org (India)





