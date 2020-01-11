48 nabbed on different charges in six districts





NARAYANGANJ: Police arrested a teenage boy in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Thursday night for allegedly violating a schoolgirl.

Detainee Siam is the son of Saidul Haque, a resident of Fausa Village in Araihazar Upazila. But, he lives in his maternal grandfather's house at Bashirgaon Village in Sonargaon Upazila.

Local sources said Siam took the girl, a third grader at Maliapara Government Primary School, to a nearby jungle on Tuesday afternoon luring her Tk 10.

He raped the girl there and then, threatened her not to inform anyone about the matter.

But, the girl informed her parents about the matter and they sought justice from the Village Arbitrators Khabir Uddin and Nurul Islam. The arbitrators allured them bearing all the cost during the girl's marriage instead of making a trail and interrupted them to lodge a case.

However, the victim's father lodged a case against Siam with Sonargaon Police Station (PS) in this connection.

In-Charge of Taltala Police Outpost Sub-Inspector (SI) Md Ahsan Ullah said after filing the case, police raided in the area and arrested Siam.

Siam confessed to the rape during primary interrogation, the SI said, adding that he will be produced before a court on Friday.

RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in special drives from Wednesday night till Thursday morning, arrested 39 people from different places of the city.

During the drives, huge drugs were also seized.

RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Thursday morning.

Of the arrestees, 10 had arrest warrants, 11 were drug addicts and the rest 18 were arrested on different charges.

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: Two persons were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district on Thursday and Wednesday.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) detained a project implementation officer (PIO) along with Tk 1.7 crore, which he took as bribe, from Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Detainee Tajul Islam is the upazila PIO.

Receiving an allegation through the ACC's hotline 106, a team led by ACC Deputy Director Abu Hena Md Ashikur Rahman raided Tajul's office in the afternoon and seized Tk 50,000.

The team, later, raided his house and seized the rest money.

Among others, Executive Magistrate of Deputy Commissioner's Office Dabir Uddin, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shahnaz Mithun Munni, and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Abu Taher Md Shamsuzzaman were also present during the raid.

On the other hand, police detained a young man from Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Wednesday for making derogatory remarks on Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on social media.

Detainee Chitta Ranjan Roy, 21, is the son of Prabhas Chandra Roy of Jot Satnala Village under Satnala Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Chitta Ranjan made derogatory remarks about Islam and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on a recent Facebook post which went viral, creating outrage among the Muslim community in the area.

On information, police detained Chitta Ranjan from his maternal grandfather's house at Dhaneshapara of the same union, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chirirbandar PS Subrata Kumar Sarker.

OC Subrata said an unwanted situation could be avoided as police responded and took action quickly.

A case under the Digital Security Act was filed, the OC added.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: Police arrested two gamblers along with gambling instruments from Andhipukur area in Belgharia Village under Nandigram Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The arrested are: Touhidur Rahman, 24, son of Saiful Islam, and Julfiker Ali, 25, son of Mojibor Rahman of the village.

At that time, six more gamblers fled the scene.

Nandigram PS OC (Investigation) Anisur Rahman confirmed the matter, and said the arrestees were sent to jail through the court on Thursday.

KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a person along with 100 yaba tablets from the district on Wednesday evening.

Arrested Md Uzzal Mia, 26, is the son of Late Bacchu Mia of Brahmankandi Village in Sadar Upazila.

Assistant Director of RAB-14 (CPC-2) Additional Superintend of Police Samir Sarker said RAB members conducted a drive in Katakhali area of the upazila and arrested Uzzal with the yaba.

A case under Narcotics Control Act was filed with Kishoreganj Model PS in this connection.

SIRAJGANJ: Police arrested a man and his two sons from Savar, on the outskirts of Dhaka, on Tuesday night in a case filed over killing his nephew in Sadar Upazila of Sirajganj.

The detainees are: Mosharraf Hossain Talukder alias Mohan Talukder, 70, and his two sons Yusuf Reza alias Alo, 28, and Al-Amin, 33. They hail from Kandapara Village in Sirajganj Sadar Upazila.

Sirajganj Sadar PS SI Abu Jafar, also investigation officer of the case, said the three were arrested from Nabinagar area of Savar and sent to jail following a court order on Wednesday afternoon.









Earlier, Mosharraf and his people attacked his brother Motaleb and nephew Sohel over land disputes and vandalised their house on August 23 last year, leaving both of them injured.

Sohel, a college student, later, died at Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital.

The victim's mother filed a murder case with the PS accusing 14 people.

