Saturday, 11 January, 2020, 11:46 AM
UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari      
Vegetable farming on floating beds popular in Natore

Published : Saturday, 11 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Our Correspondent

A farmer collecting vegetable cultivated on floating bed in Batra Beel in Baraigram Upazila of Natore. photo: observer

NATORE, Jan 10: Farmers of Baraigram Upazila of the district are growing different types of vegetables on floating beds made with water hyacinth.
Vegetables produced on this type of bed are safe as it does not require fertilisers and pesticides. The system has encouraged farmers a lot as it does not need extra fields. It is new to the local agricultural sector.
According to agriculture office here, many floating beds have been made in the meantime with water hyacinth in the Narod River and the Khalishadanga and the Chinidangar beels (water bodies) of the upazila for cultivating vegetables.
The farmers of Batra, Baghait, Merigachha, Dhanaidaha, and Taranagar villages in the upazila have made more than 100 floating beds for vegetable cultivation.
The agriculture office is motivating farmers through giving training and incentives to use this cultivation method perfectly. Besides, the office is also arranging demonstration plots and field day programmes at villages for giving special instructions in this connection.
Farmer Abdul Majid of Batra Village said, "I have made eight beds with water hyacinth at Chinidangar Beel for cultivating vegetables. Besides, seven other farmers of the village are also cultivating vegetables in this way."
Farmer Abdul Bari said, "Vegetable cultivation on floating bed is very profitable. It does not need fertilisers and pesticides. I have cultivated vegetables on one bigha of floating land."
Farmer Rashidul Islam said, "People from adjacent villages come every day to see my project and know the system and the benefits."
Baraigram Upazila Agriculture Officer Iqbal Ahmed said vegetable cultivation on floating beds is profitable, and poison-free. Besides, it is environment friendly.
He hoped that this type of cultivation will be popular very soon.
Deputy Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension in Natore Dr Rabiah Noor Ahmed said vegetable farming in this new method is being popular gradually. The agriculture department will work to spread the method to adjacent upazilas of Chalan and Halti beels.


