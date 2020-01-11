Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 January, 2020, 11:46 AM
latest UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari      
Home Countryside

Bird census in Rajshahi finds 37 species

Published : Saturday, 11 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Our Correspondent

Bird census in Rajshahi finds 37 species

Bird census in Rajshahi finds 37 species

RAJSHAHI, Jan 10: A total of 37 species of birds including 26 migratory ones were identified in the first ever census on birds in the district.
The census was conducted on the Padma Riverbank. The birds were found flying within 39 kilometres of the river.
International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) conducted the census in association with Bangladesh Bird Club, Rajshahi Bird Club and Forest Department under Wild Bird Monitoring Programme of IUCN, Bangladesh.
The findings were officially released on January 5 last. These will be sent to Wetland International for worldwide publications.




Sarwar Alam, a researcher of IUCN, said, "We usually survey birds in haor area, but it was the first census in Rajshahi."
"We saw highest number of birds in Charkhanpur, Khidirpur, Dosh Number Char, Charghat and Madhya Chare," he also said. He further said, "We have counted a total of 4,025 birds of 37 species."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
48 nabbed on different charges in six districts
Vegetable farming on floating beds popular in Natore
Bird census in Rajshahi finds 37 species
Aquatic bird census begins in Bhola
Three killed in road mishaps in two districts
‘Mujib Barsha’ countdown begins in districts
Journalist formed a human chain in front of Bagerhat Press Club
Workshop on Ashrayan Project held in Pirojpur


Latest News
Djokovic pulls out of Adelaide International
US job creation in 2019 slowest in 8yrs
Ukrainian plane shot down due to human error
Egg-standing test goes viral as ring-of-fire eclipse crosses Asia
Taiwan votes in crucial election as China's shadow looms
Warne's Test cap rises $1m for charity
Far-right agenda seen behind India attack
Trump ups Iran accusations, says 4 US embassies targeted
UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari
Sultan Qaboos of Oman dies
Most Read News
Clash at Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day programme
RAB raids fake note factory in Dhanmondi
Competitions studded in handball to celebrate 'Mujib Borsho'
Case filed over child gang rape allegation
Gazipur RMG factory catches fire
First phase of Biswa Ijtema begins
A Cormorant of Dokkhin Kool
PM opens countdown to Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebration
5 arrested in Kamrangirchar gang rape case
Goplaganj AL pays homage to Bangabandhu
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft