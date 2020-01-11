

Bird census in Rajshahi finds 37 species

The census was conducted on the Padma Riverbank. The birds were found flying within 39 kilometres of the river.

International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) conducted the census in association with Bangladesh Bird Club, Rajshahi Bird Club and Forest Department under Wild Bird Monitoring Programme of IUCN, Bangladesh.

The findings were officially released on January 5 last. These will be sent to Wetland International for worldwide publications.









Sarwar Alam, a researcher of IUCN, said, "We usually survey birds in haor area, but it was the first census in Rajshahi."

"We saw highest number of birds in Charkhanpur, Khidirpur, Dosh Number Char, Charghat and Madhya Chare," he also said. He further said, "We have counted a total of 4,025 birds of 37 species."



